Home NEWS 'Biased' Buhari is not God, I can criticise him – Dele Momodu roars
‘Biased’ Buhari is not God, I can criticise him – Dele Momodu roars

Media personality, Dele Momodu has reacted to allegations of supporting anyone who is against the President Mohammadu Buhari led-administration.

Trouble ensued after the media personality shared an old video of wanted secessionist leader, Sunday Igboho dancing with the caption “Happiness is FREE. OOSA.”

Following the development, a follower who didn’t seem pleased with his post and caption took to the comment section to accuse him of always being in support of anyone who is against the present administration and who mocks the President.

Reacting, Momodu in a response to the troll stated that Buhari is just a President and not God.

He however noted that although he accords the President respect, he also has the right to oppose his ethnic bias.

”Some of you really have a very warped mindset. The President is not God!

”He is my president and I accord him the respect but I have the right to oppose his bias. That has never stopped me from promoting his work daily,” he wrote.

“I’m totally devastated” – Momodu reacts to death of Pastor Adeboye’s son

