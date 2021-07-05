The De-facto customary government of Biafra has warned the Nigerian government to ensure the trial of its citizen, Nnamdi Kanu is within the standard of the conventional rule of law.

The government stated this in reaction to the arrest and continued detention of Kanu, who is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.







In a press release sent to bioreports, the government identified Kanu as its citizen, stating that it is monitoring the situation. The statement read, “Our official reliable source has it that citizen Nnamdi Kanu has been arraigned by the Nigerian authorities. The circumstances are yet to be clarified.

“The Government of Biafra reiterates that clarity, certainty and labelling of offences in the Nigerian criminal justice system remains an open question; hence must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Therefore, the Government of Biafra is keenly monitoring the trends of this incident within the standard of the conventional rule of law.

“The Government of Biafra distinguishes her immense contribution to fundamental human rights and present-day restoration struggle from any action of unnecessary recklessness and abetting of crimes by internal or external individuals, state agencies or groups.

“Rule of law and justice of which much has been given with the blood of Biafrans must prevail.” Since his re-arrest and extradition to Nigeria, Kanu has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services and was only recently granted access to his lawyers.

The IPOB leader is facing 11 counts of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others. The case has been adjourned till July 26 and July 27.