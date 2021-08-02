Biafra: We are winning – Nnamdi Kanu breaks silence from DSS custody

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has thanked his supporters and says “we are winning”.

His comments were contained in a statement signed by his lead counsel, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Monday.

According to Ejiofor, they were able to see Kanu, following weeks of speculations and uncertainties.

“He is firm and stable, less the burden of solitary confinement and concomitant mental torture arising therefrom.

“Though the Detaining Authority is giving him medical attention, he still requires advanced medical care, which formed a substantial part of the relief in our application before the Court.

“He specifically requested that we should extend his heartfelt compliment to Millions of his supporters worldwide and all foreign Governments and institutions who are relentlessly following up. Media houses are indeed not left out of this classification.

“We are winning but your prayers are doing wonders, don’t relent, as you continue to remain law abiding,” he said.

Ejiofor promised to give frequent updates, “now that the visit will be more regular than before.”

Kanu has been in custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, since he was rearrested and repatriated from an undisclosed African country.