Biafra, Oduduwa: Apologise, surrender now – Pastor Giwa tells Buhari

Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has urged Nigerians to stand firm and continue to demand for justice, saying President Muhammadu Buhari plans to murder innocent citizens and exempt his Fulani kinsmen.

Giwa, while addressing his members in Akure on the state of the nation, said nothing could stop the freedom of the Yoruba people.

He specifically urged president Buhari to learn from the Yoruba rally held in Lagos on Saturday despite the absence of the main agitators and organizers.

Nnamdi Kanu: You can’t stop what is coming – Pastor Giwa warns Buhari

“I hope they should learn from what transpired on Saturday at the rally in Lagos despite the absence of the main agitators. They need to surrender now and know that power belongs to God.

“How do you want to join the people together when you are killing and incarcerating the innocent citizens, but sparing your Fulani kinsmen?

“Let me tell you that the voice of the people cannot be suppressed. No amount of intimidation, persecution or harassment can stop Nigerians from going their different ways.

“Can’t you sit back and look at what you have caused in Nigeria since 2015? Your administration brought disharmony, disunity, oppression and injustice.

“Instead of you apologizing and amending your ways, you are flexing your muscles, killing and incarcerating the innocent Nigerians while sparing your Fulani people.

“We all know that Nigeria was created for Fulanis and that is why people are saying they want to go,” Giwa stated.