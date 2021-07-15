Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu will regain freedom soon – Lawyer, Ejiofor

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Thursday, disclosed that efforts are ongoing towards releasing his client.

Ejiofor said all efforts would be made to ensure that Kanu regains freedom soon.

In a series of tweets, Ejiofor insisted that Kanu’s legal team would not fail in their bid to ensure he regains freedom.

He wrote: “Umuchineke, please be firm, and less-distracted, the present situation is receiving desired attention from every quarter.

“We are not leaving any space for anything untoward to happen to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. He will soon regain his freedom, despite all the shenanigans playing out now.

“Chukwuokike is with us, and can never fail us. We are keeping on within our professional capacity.

“We Shall keep you updated regularly. But be calm, focused and prayerful, that this period too will come to pass, and it shall all end in praises. Forward ever.

@ EjioforBar.”

Recall that Ejiofor had recently said the IPOB leader would be free soon.