Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja, relatives can now visit – Lawyer

Amid concerns over the whereabouts of Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, his lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor says there was no cause for alarm.

The legal practitioner gave an update on the trial of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader after Monday’s court session.

Mohammed Abubakar, counsel to the federal government, had announced that Kanu was not arraigned due to logistics reasons.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court adjourned the matter until October 21.

But in a statement, Ejiofor noted that apart from his lawyers, relatives and friends can now visit Kanu.

However, only two persons can meet the secessionist in every of such visits on approved days.

“Anybody within the above classification will be profiled by our Head of Chambers. It is now an order of the court”, Ejiofor said.

Kanu will remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

bioreports gathered that the situation in the South-East is now relatively calm as against the tension earlier in the day.

Some bank branches, markers, shops and companies across the five states did not open over the fear of violence that Kanu’s trial may trigger.

