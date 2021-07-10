The Imo State Police Command has apprehended two suspected members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, a security wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB who were also linked to a terrorists’ gang, ‘King of Dragon’.

The suspects were arrested after they engaged the security operatives in a gun duel at their hideout in Emekwukwu, Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming barely three days after ESN members, who were allegedly planning to plant explosives in a military checkpoint along Owerri/Orlu road in Imo State were arrested by the police.

The Imo state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, who paraded the suspects on Thursday in Owerri the state capital, said other suspects who engaged the operatives in the gun battle, escaped with bullet wounds.

According to him, some items including three locally made pistols, fourteen (14) rounds of live cartridges and substance suspected to be hard drugs wete recovered from the suspects during the operation.

Names of the suspects include, Chibuike Iheukwu, 18-year-old man, from Inyishi in Ikeduru Local Government Area and Jidechi Akakem, a 26-year-old man from Umuchoke, Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area all in Imo State.

He revealed that one of the suspects, during interrogation, confessed to being a member of a terrorist gang of one late Uka Nnachi aka King of Dragon.

“Upon interrogation, one of the suspects, Jidechi Akakem, who has been on the police wanted list of IPOB/ ESN Members, confessed to being a member of the dreaded terrorist gang of late Joseph Uka Nnachi aka King of Dragon. He admitted being amongst those that attacked Orji Police Station and have committed several other crimes in the state.”