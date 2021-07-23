Segun Adewole Published 23 July 2021

The Indigenous People of Biafra has slammed elder statesman, Edwin Clark, for saying the group is dreaming over its inclusion of the Niger Delta region in Biafra Republic.

Clark had made the statement in a recent interview where he revealed that IPOB has .imate reasons for agitating for the creation of Biafra Republic. He, however, stated that they are going about the agitation wrongly.

The elder statesman said, “They are very unrealistic boys. To me, IPOB is not pursuing the right thing.”

On if the Niger Delta is also part of the Biafra that IPOB is agitating for, Clark said, “How can Delta be part of Biafra? In what way? Is Biafra older or bigger than Delta?

“How can Rivers State or Akwa Ibom become part of Biafra? They are dreaming for still thinking about the Eastern Region of those days.”

Reacting, IPOB stated that Clark “is not speaking for millions of Niger Delta youths, men and women earnestly yearning for their liberation from the Nigerian bondage.”

This was disclosed in a statement titled, ‘Edwin Clark Is A Spent Force That Lacks The Mandate To Speak For The People Of Niger Delta,’ signed by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful.

“It’s too appalling that Edwin Clark doesn’t know that those who own Biafra are those he referred to as South-South or Niger Delta as the Case may be. How suddenly Edwin Clark has forgotten that it was an Izon man who brought the name ‘Biafra’ to the table for approval which Ojukwu and his Eastern Consultative Assembly approved without hesitation or debate!” the group said.

“Edwin Clark should know that IPOB led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did not force any clan to join Biafra. But if his community, clan and tribe refuse to join Biafra through referendum at the right time, they should not blame anybody for their fate in Nigeria. By the time Biafra will exit Nigeria through a referendum, any clan in the so-called Niger Delta that refuses to be liberated from the Nigerian bondage should get ready to serve the Fulani as slaves forever

“We, however, know that Edwin Clark is not speaking for millions of Niger Delta youths, men and women earnestly yearning for their liberation from the Nigerian bondage. He is only speaking for his Fulani slave masters, but very soon he will discover that he is a General without foot soldiers.”