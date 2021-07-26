Biafra: DSS may have killed Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB alleges

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised the alarm over the state of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu in custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

IPOB’s mouthpiece, Emma Powerful, alleged that Kanu may have been killed in DSS custody.

Powerful said the failure of the secret police to produce the Biafra agitator points to the fact that he may be dead.

In a statement, Powerful lamented that DSS has refused Kanu access to his doctors, despite his deteriorating health.

According to Powerful: “We are no longer comfortable with this development. We have enough grounds to suspect foul play.

“With the failure of DSS to produce our leader in court today without any cogent reason and coupled with the torture meted out to him since his abduction in Kenya, we are worried about the safety of our Leader.

“The failure of DSS to produce our leader in court today confirms our fear over the uncertainty concerning his health.

“Considering his deteriorating health condition since he was kidnapped and the refusal of DSS to grant him access to his personal physicians, it is possible that our Leader may have been killed.”

Kanu has been under DSS protective custody since he was rearrested and detained, a few weeks ago.

Upon return, Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had ordered his remand by the secret police till today, Monday, for resumption of his trial.

However, DSS failed to produce the IPOB leader in court because of logistics.

But his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor had claimed that lack of evidence could have prevented the Nigerian government from presenting Kanu in court.