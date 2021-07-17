Biafra: Buhari kidnapped Nnamdi Kanu like he did to Umar Dikko in UK – Brother

Emmanuel Kanu, a brother to detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted he was kidnapped before being repatriated from Kenya to Nigeria.

He also saw the IPOB leader’s capture as a repeat of what happened in 1984, when President Muhammadu Buhari who was then a Military President, allegedly tried to abduct Umar Dikko from the UK.

“It was not funny. Because when the news was broken to us, we had to ask a couple of questions which, up till now, nobody has provided answers to. Even the federal government has not.

“The question is what has he done to be abducted from Kenya? Did he commit any crime in Kenya? Was there any crime against him in the UK? If there were, there are processes to be met before taking somebody away from a particular country, which were obviously not followed.

“It is a pure case of kidnapping and a repeat of what happened in 1984 when the same president attempted abducting Umaru Dikko.

“The question that we are asking is what has he (Nnamdi) done? Who arrested him, because the Kenyan government has apparently denied arresting him?” Emmanuel said, according to The Nation.