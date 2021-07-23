Biafra: Betrayal runs in Edwin Clark’s DNA, he sabotaged Jonathan – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday, lambasted an elder statesman, Edwin Clark, for saying Niger Delta was not part of Biafra.

IPOB said betrayal runs in Clark’s DNA because he allegedly worked against Igbos during the Biafran war in 1967 and worked against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

While appearing on BBC Pidgin, Clark had said the oil-rich region of Nigeria is not part of Biafra.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the group was disappointed with Clark’s position.

In a statement, Powerful reads: “The attention of the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has come across a statement credited to Edwin Clerk during his BBC Pidgin English interview, where he said that Niger Delta is not part of Biafra. We are disappointed by such a statement coming from a supposed elder statesman like Edwin Clark.

“Though he betrayed Biafra during the war of 1967 1970 against his brothers and sisters in and today where is Edwin Clerk in the scheme of things in Nigeria, only the monthly salary Fulani slave masters placed him for betraying his people then. Biafra will come Edwin Clerk will fail in his betrayal salary getting from the enemy and on blood of his people but he must know that he cannot stop Biafra with his inconsequential utterances cannot stop because he was paid to do so. We know his job and DNA is betrayal and sabotage even though he sabotaged his brother former President Goodluck Ebele Johnathan as president of Nigeria. He always takes sabotage and betrayal as norms. It is unbelievable and unfortunate he continues doing this until younger generations know that it is his hubby.

“The likes of Edwin Clark are the reason Biafra is being treated as slaves in their own domain today. A man at the age of Edwin Clark is supposed not to be economical with the truth or deceive the young generation because of parochial interest.

“It’s too appalling that Edwin Clerk doesn’t know that those who own Biafra are those he referred to as South South or Niger Delta as the Case may be. How suddenly Edwin Clark has forgotten that it was an Izon man who brought the name ‘Biafra’ to the table for approval which Ojukwu and his Eastern Consultative Assembly approved without hesitation or debate!”

Lawan, Gbaja, lawmakers, North dislike Niger Delta – Edwin Clark on PIB