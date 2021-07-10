Bia has been camping in my DM since 2018 — Grammy award-winning singer and African Giant, Burnaboy blows hot

American rapper, Bia went viral yesterday after she claimed she did not know who Nigerian superstars, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido are, during a live session on hip-hop queen, Nicki Minaj‘s Instagram page.

During the live session, Nicki Minaj who was the host had given Bia the options of the International super acts and much to the surprise of many, including Nicki herself, Bia claimed that she knows neither of the three superstars.

Reacting to her claim, Burna Boy took to his social media page to write;

That babe wey nor know our face don dey my dms since 2018 o

He also went on to tweet about his gargatuan growth since that year, he wrote ;

I’ve sold out every venue I’ve ever been booked for since 2018. Most of them 2 or three nights back to back. This next chapter of my Life as a performer is something I really look forward to. I’m in only ARENAS, STADIUMS and FESTIVALS worldwide. DREAMS come TRUE for REAL