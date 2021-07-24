beyond-tourism,-who-will-dominate-the-$1-trillion-space-economy?

25:00
From: Counting the Cost
Space tourism will be worth $8bn by 2030, but that’s a fraction of today’s $350bn space industry.
24 Jul 2021
More episodes from
Counting the Cost
How the conflict in Tigray is fraying Ethiopia’s finances
25:15
Can Bitcoin help power El Salvador’s economic growth?
26:00
Why populism is challenging the political elites in Latin America
26:00
What is behind the rise of kidnappings and abductions in Nigeria?
25:50
Show more
More episodes from
Counting the Cost
How the conflict in Tigray is fraying Ethiopia’s finances
25:15
Can Bitcoin help power El Salvador’s economic growth?
26:00
Why populism is challenging the political elites in Latin America
26:00
What is behind the rise of kidnappings and abductions in Nigeria?
25:50
Show more
More from TV Shows
Pegasus Project: Malware used against journalists and dissidents
Abdullah Abdullah: Can Afghanistan move ahead without US troops?
World Heritage Sites: How are they selected?
Bonus edition: Slavery reparations, cartel wars, aerial photos
Most Read
OPINION
Canada is deporting its ‘guardian angels’
Can Israel criminalise Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in the US?
India’s weight-loss guru Rujuta Diwekar on why grandma knows best
Arrests as anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in Sydney