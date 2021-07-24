Home WORLD NEWS Beyond tourism, who will dominate the $1 trillion space economy?
Beyond tourism, who will dominate the $1 trillion space economy?

Space tourism will be worth $8bn by 2030, but that’s a fraction of today’s $350bn space industry.

24 Jul 2021

