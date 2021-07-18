beyond-the-greatness-of-shohei-ohtani-and-jacob-degrom,-4-things-we-learned-in-mlb’s-first-half

NEW YORK — For all its continuing flaws — the number of strikeouts (23,878) increasingly exceeding the number of hits (21,450), the lowest collective team midseason batting average (.240) since .233 in 1968, the average time of games continuing to rise to all-time highs (3:09.22) and, lest we forget, another cheating scandal — baseball has still provided us a whole lot of wonderment these first 3 1/2 months. Shohei Ohtani is drawing comparisons to Babe Ruth, Jacob deGrom is drawing comparisons to Bob Gibson and the two Latin juniors, Fernando Tatis and Vladimir Guerrero, are living up to all their hype and off to what is shaping up as the first of many MVP seasons for both.

Those are the obvious. Here are some other more subtle things we’ve learned from the first half of the season:

Edwin Diaz trade not looking so bad for Brodie

It’s taken a couple of years, but Diaz finally seems to have adjusted to the pressures of New York and become a dependable closer (19-for-21 saves, no homers allowed, 1.17 WHIP, 50:14 strikeouts to walk ratio). He is a major factor in the Mets’ ability to hold onto first place most of the first half. On the other hand, Jarred Kelenic, the much acclaimed lefty-slugging center fielder ex-GM Brodie Van Wagenen traded for Diaz, flopped miserably in his Mariner debut this year (.096 in 23 games, five hits in his last 84 plate appearances including 0 for 39 before being demoted to Tacoma.) Kelenic is now back, recalled right after the All-Star break after compiling a 1.016 OPS at Triple-A, and he may still blossom into a star, but if the Mets win the NL East and Diaz continues to get the job done as their closer then the deal doesn’t look nearly so bad.

La Russa has silenced his critics

The media jackals, who have been waiting (or is it rooting?) for the 76-year-old Hall of Fame manager to fail, are probably hard-pressed to explain how the White Sox, despite a devastating spate of injuries to so many of their best players — Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, Nick Madrigal and most recently Yasmani Grandal — went into the break with the largest gap of any of the six division leaders. Moreover, it would appear no team in baseball has better clubhouse chemistry than La Russa’s White Sox. Said White Sox center fielder Adam Engel who, himself missed nearly six weeks with hamstring issues: “Tony is very much about winning. The way he talks, manages, everything he does just has that feel of ‘I want to win tonight and I want to win at all costs.’ That’s a huge part of our team. We started building that culture and now that he’s a part of it, his personality suits us incredibly well.” For the record, the White Sox currently have 13 players on their roster 27 years old or younger.

Cora a difference-making manager in Boston

OK, so maybe this isn’t your old fashioned nuclear-powered American League East anymore, but who among us would have predicted the Red Sox, mostly dreadful last year (when Cora was in exile) with one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball, would be leading the division at the All-Star break. This despite the 21st worst starters’ ERA (4.47) and the most errors (65) in the majors. There’s something about Cora — his swagger, his supreme confidence, his aggressiveness — that makes the Red Sox play for him. Though they lost four of five just prior to the break, lending some credence to the notion they may yet be fool’s gold, reinforcements are on the way. Top pitching prospect Tanner Houck and power-and-speed lefty-swinging center fielder Jarren Duren were called up for the second-half opening Yankee series, and former staff ace Chris Sale who’s begun his rehab from Tommy John surgery and, if all goes well, could be back in Fenway by the end of the month. Time will tell if the defending AL champion Rays can come up with a couple of much-needed quality starting pitchers, but if they don’t, with Cora back at the helm, the Red Sox are heading for another last-to-first one-year turnaround.

Disappointing Twins to be biggest sellers at deadline

Almost no one saw this one coming. After winning the AL Central with relative ease in both 2019 and 2020 and bringing in Andrelton Simmons to solidify the infield defense and J.A. Happ to fortify the rotation, the Twins lost 13 out of 14 games from April 10-22 and went 5-23 from May 1-May 20 to fall out of contention. They started the second half 39-50, a stunning 15 games behind the White Sox, leaving them no choice but to be sellers at the deadline. And it could start with their best (albeit habitually injured) player, center fielder Byron Buxton, to whom they reportedly offered a $70 million extension last week. Even before offering Buxton the extension (which he’ll likely refuse), the Twins had quietly been monitoring potential interest in him. They have plenty of other assets as well. Both Simmons and closer Hansel Robles can be free agents after the season and almost surely will be dealt, while they could conceivably reap a big haul for their top starter Jose Berrios (despite his lifetime 4.84 ERA after the All-Star break), should they choose to go all-in on hitting the reset button. A much tougher sell will be finding anyone willing to take on the remaining $50 million on Josh Donaldson’s contract.