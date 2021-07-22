Home ENTERTAINMENT Beyonce’s New Orleans historic mansion gutted by fire – P.M. News
ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce’s New Orleans historic mansion gutted by fire – P.M. News

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
beyonce’s-new-orleans-historic-mansion-gutted-by-fire-–-pm.-news

Beyonce's New Orleans mansion gutted by fireBeyonce’s New Orleans mansion gutted by fire

A $2.4 million historic New Orleans mansion “reportedly owned” by Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z caught fire Wednesday night.

However 22 firemen extinguished the fire before it did extensive damage.

According to reports, the fire began at 6:15 p.m. and was fully extinguished by 8:30 p.m.

“If they didn’t get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It’s a historic home,” a spokesman of the fire department said.

There were no injuries and no evacuations reported..

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Related

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Alex Wolff Interview – Old, Working With M....

Local bakers win “Crime Scene Kitchen” – FOX5...

Amy Winehouse: Could there be new music on...

Michael B. Jordan Shares BTS Image of Space...

“13 Reasons Why” Star Tommy Dorfman Comes Out...

Arson investigation at Beyoncé mansion – WWLTV

Ted Lasso season 2 lands Friday. Here’s how...

KUWTK: Tristan Mocked For Talking About Kindness After...

Michaela Coel joins ‘Wakanda Forever’ cast – P.M....

3 Statistics That Show Just How Massive BTS’s...

Leave a Reply