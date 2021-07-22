Beyonce’s New Orleans historic mansion gutted by fire – P.M. News

Beyonce’s New Orleans mansion gutted by fire

A $2.4 million historic New Orleans mansion “reportedly owned” by Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z caught fire Wednesday night.

However 22 firemen extinguished the fire before it did extensive damage.

According to reports, the fire began at 6:15 p.m. and was fully extinguished by 8:30 p.m.

“If they didn’t get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It’s a historic home,” a spokesman of the fire department said.

There were no injuries and no evacuations reported..

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

