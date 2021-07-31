Beyonce’s Formation best music video of all time: Rolling Stone – P.M. News

Beyonce in the music video Formation

Rolling Stone magazine said Beyoncé’s “Formation” is the best music video of all time.

“Formation” made the No. 1 spot on a list of 100 music videos ranked by the magazine.

The video, released in 2016 had garnered 253 million views on YouTube up till today.

It beats other iconic music videos like Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” Prince’s “Kiss” and Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”.

Beyoncé’s “Formation”, directed by Melina Matsoukas featured several striking visuals.

In one scene, the 39-year-old sits on top of a sinking police car in a ruined New Orleans and a wall with the words “stop shooting us” spray-painted on it.

According to Matsoukas, Queen Bey wanted the video to show the “historical impact of slavery on black love, and what it has done to the black family,” as she explained to The New Yorker in 2017.

Watch the video on YouTube:





