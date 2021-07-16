Home WORLD NEWS Bexar County mosquito sample site tests positive for West Nile virus – KSAT San Antonio
WORLD NEWS

Bexar County mosquito sample site tests positive for West Nile virus – KSAT San Antonio

by admin
written by admin
bexar-county-mosquito-sample-site-tests-positive-for-west-nile-virus-–-ksat-san-antonio

[FILE] A generic photograph of mosquitos.

[FILE] A generic photograph of mosquitos.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – One of the trap sample sites Bexar County crews monitored for mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The site is located on the northeast side of Bexar County, just east of FM 78 and Walzem Road, near the Ferrysage Drive area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 1 in 5 infected people develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 in 150 infected with the West Nile virus can develop more serious illnesses.

Bexar County’s emergency management office plans to launch an information campaign Friday morning, where mosquito repellent will be available.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT – All rights reserved.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Fake news proliferating online during Cuba protests

Spreading wildfire in western US destroys dozens of...

Federal judge blocks new DACA applications – CNN

Child Tax Credit 2021: Here’s how families say...

Oregon wildfire forms ‘fire clouds’ that pose danger...

Amazon just got Fakespot booted off Apple’s iOS...

Just 7% of our DNA is unique to...

Rare monkeypox virus reported in Dallas resident –...

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ burdens busy US hospitals...

Hobbled Hubble Telescope Springs Back To Life On...

Leave a Reply