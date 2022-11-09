Home POLITICS Beware of fraudsters, Arik Air warns public 
POLITICS

Beware of fraudsters, Arik Air warns public 

by News
1 views
Beware of fraudsters, Arik Air warns public 

8th November 2022

FILE: Arik Air

The Management of Arik Air has advised the public to be wary of unscrupulous elements parading themselves as representatives of the airline.

According to the airline, the fraudsters are duping unsuspecting customers seeking to buy or modify the airline’s ticket.

It further noted that the fraudsters pose as representatives of the airline and ask customers to make payments into a private account.

This is according to a statement by management of the airline obtained by our correspondent in Abuja.

The statement reads,”The management of Arik Air had warmed the public of fraudsters duping unsuspecting customers seeking to buy or modify the airline’s ticket. The fraudsters pose as representatives of the airline and ask customers to make payments into a private account.

“Arik Air flight tickets can easily be booked/purchased from our website wwww.arikair.com or our mobile app which can be downloaded on Google Play or App Store.

“We have no connection with any other website or forum and offers made thereon should be disregarded.”

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from -.

Contact: [email protected]

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

CSOs fault removal of sex education from curriculum

How I won election as Canadian province councillor...

Mum and I live in fear after dad,...

Ogun gov’s townspeople clash with neighbours, two killed

Atiku shot himself in the leg with ethnic...

Hackers steal $11m from Nigeria, others

Police probe killing of NECO official inside UI

Suspected herders invade Benue market, kill 18

Two suspected ritualists nabbed, police begin investigation

Driver loses control, crushes toddler, mother to death

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.