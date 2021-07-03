between-‘zola’-and-‘heaux-tales,’-women-are-owning-their-sexuality-right-now

A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Pop Life Chronicles newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. Tell us what you’d like to see more of in the newsletter at entertainment.newsletter@cnn.com.

(CNN) If you can’t be sexy in the summertime, when the H-O-T as hell can you be?

Seriously. High temps, more skin and plenty of cocktails with umbrellas.

Count me in. And after surviving a pandemic, you had better praise ANY body you’re living in and designate it summer-ready.

That’s why I am all types of thrilled by the hot-girl summer energy right now as women are owning their agency.

The stars seem aligned to groove to that, with Jazmine Sullivan just picking up the BET Award for album of the year for her “Heaux Tales” (does the title alone not say it all?) and the epic “Thotyssey” film “Zola” hitting theaters.