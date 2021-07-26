between-bobrisky-and-a-troll-who-said-he’s-no-longer-relevant-as-bbnaija-returns

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has slammed a troll who said he’s no longer relevant following the start of a new season of the B. reality show.

The biggest reality show on the continent, Big Brother . came back to our screens on Saturday, July 24th with the beginning of the 6th season, theme ‘shine ya eye”.

However, the internet celebrity took to Instagram to flaunt his beauty and his beautiful tattoos when a troll seized the opportunity to drag him to the pieces.

Reacting to the post Bob shared on social media the troll stated that the crossdresser shouldn’t try too hard to trend because Nigerians are all focused on the Big Brother . show.

Bob who apparently wasn’t having any of it in response slammed the troll for his unflattering comment.

“@bag_symbols because you are jobless and forever be jobless. How many of those you have supported in d past has patronized your business ? She goat answer me anuofia”. Bobrisky wrote.

See their exchange below,