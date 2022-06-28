between-actress-uche-ogbodo-and-a-follower-who-called-her-and-younger-lover,-bobby-maris-“mother-and-son”

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has replied to an Instagram troll who left an unflattering comment on her recent photos with her younger lover, Bobby Maris.

The thespian, who shares a child with her partner, took to her Instagram page moments ago to share adorable photos of them together, showing how they stepped out for comedian Funnybone’s wedding over the weekend.

Sharing the adorable photos, Uche Ogbodo declared her love for Bobby Maris and gushed about how he makes her ‘heart sing’.

“This Man makes my Heart Sing & I Love him I can’t Lie 🥰. My heart was just happy all through yesterday as We turned Up for @funnyboneofficial and his Angel .



It was Totally Shut Down ! Can you guess what he was telling me in the Last Slide? 🤣”, Uche Ogbodo captioned the photos.

Fans and followers flocked to the comments to express admiration for the love birds, yet that didn’t stop snarky comments from social media trolls.

In what seemed more like a diss than a compliment, an Instagram user, reacting to the photo, wrote “mother and son”.

Then, in a sarcastic reply, Uche Ogodo said that she’s a second mother to her man.

“Yes ooo! Exactly what I am to him, his 2nd mama after his beautiful mother.” she wrote.

See their exchange below,



