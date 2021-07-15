Betsy Brandt & Kyle Richards To Star In ‘The Real Housewives Of the North Pole’ Peacock Holiday Movie – Deadline

Peacock has tapped into one of NBCUniversal’s signature reality franchises for its first original holiday movie, The Real Housewives Of the North Pole, which will star The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life In Pieces).

The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish (Kyle Richards) and Diana (Betsy Brandt), have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years. But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating expose titled, “Real Housewives of the North Pole.”

The Real Housewives of the North Pole will be produced by holiday movie specialist Motion Picture Corporation of America. Ron Oliver will direct, and Tippi Dobrofsky, Neal Dobrofsky and Spyder Dobrofsky write and executive produce. Brad Krevoy executive produces on behalf of MPCA, alongside Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe. Jake Relic, David Wulf and Chris Bongirne also produce.

Production on the film begins this month in Utah for premiere on Peacock later this year.

Bravo’s Real Housewives reality franchise is a major draw on Peacock, which also has an all-star Vacation spinoff series that will stream exclusively on the platform.

Brandt is repped by Patty Woo Management, TalentWorks, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano. Richards is repped by Bette Smith Management and UTA.