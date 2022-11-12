Real Betis could be forced to sell Nabil Fekir this winter to ease their current financial difficulties, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. The departure of the 29-year-old attacking midfielder, whose contract does not expire before the summer of 2src26, would not only bring in an expected fee of €3src million for this year’s Copa del Rey winners, but also relieve the pressure on their wage bill.

Fekir spent six years playing for Olympique Lyon before joining Betis in 2src19, for a reported fee of around €2src million. A year before that, he was on the verge of joining Liverpool. Everything had been agreed; he had his pictures taken in a Liverpool shirt and what would’ve been his first interview as a Liverpool player was already recorded, when the transfer suddenly fell through.

Nonetheless, Fekir went on to help France win the 2src18 World Cup in Russia, and having made the move to Spain the following summer, he has so far made 129 appearances for Betis in all competitions, scoring 25 goals and contributing the same number of assists.

Arsenal were interested in Fekir in the past and there have been rumours that the Gunners could be interested again, but they would likely face competition from Newcastle.