The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has condoled the families of two Nigerian Army and Navy personnel who paid the supreme price on Monday, while defending students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna.

This was contained in a statement by Mr. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs

“The two personnel, Private Salisu Rabiu and Ordinary Seaman Bilal Mohammed lost their lives while engaging bandits who attacked the school and kidnapped an unspecified number of students in the early hours of Monday, 5th July 2021.

“The Governor said that the duo of Rabiu and Mohammed are heroes who lost their lives while engaging outlaws who represent the worst of humanity.

“He added that their lives would not go in vain as the victory of evil men is only temporary, but their retribution permanent.

“The Governor who prayed for the repose of their souls said troops and all security personnel on the frontlines deserve solidarity, motivation and gratitude, instead of condemnation.

“He described negative comments against security personnel as a most unfortunate display of ingratitude in view of their sacrifices and patriotism.

“The Governor has on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State offered financial assistance to their immediate families.” The statement said