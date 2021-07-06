bethel-abduction:-buhari-issues-directive-to-security-agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to ensure the safe and early release of all kidnapped victims in the country.

Buhari gave the directive after bandits stormed Bethel Baptist boarding school at Maramara Chickun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped scores of students.

It was learnt that the gunmen forcefully gained entrance into the school by breaking part of the perimeter fence of the college before military personnel foiled the attack.

Reacting, Mr President in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Monday, described the abduction as cowardly and despicable.

He said President Buhari was concerned over attacks on Kaduna and Niger States, largely targeted at students.

He urged security outfits to “act swiftly” to rescue all school boys and girls in the affected states and ensure their safe return.

Buhari said the disturbing incidents of students kidnap, mostly in Northern states, was already threatening to undermine efforts in boosting school enrolments in states that were adjudged educationally backward.

He, however, called on state governments to ensure compliance with UN-supported Safe Schools Programme, which the administration had adopted.