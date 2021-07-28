BetGames refreshes brand identity via WOW campaign – SBC News

Erin-Marie Gallagher

July 28, 2021

Europe, Latest News, Sportsbook

BetGames.TV has outlined its vision to develop “a tier-one personal experience” after unveiling a rebrand of its visual identity and communications with its WOW campaign.

Now known as BetGames, the company will use the WOW campaign to relaunch its flagship website – a move which it believes reaffirms its focus of creating new opportunities for both operator and retail growth.

BetGames CEO Andreas Köberl said: “We embrace complexity but master simplicity – and part of our ‘WOW’ factor is how we offer an incredible, personable gaming experience that is made simple and fun. That alone is transformative in our industry.

“There is simply no other company that can offer the games we do, and to such a wide range of markets for players. With our refreshed look, new marketing and sales assets and beautifully designed upcoming campaigns, we offer our partners something beyond comparison.

“The new logo, typography, communications and brand approach do more than offer broad appeal – it’s a strategy designed to impact at every turn. BetGames becomes a brand that delivers front-of-mind awareness with each promotion.”

BetGames noted that its new brand identity is a demonstration of the ways in which it plans to scale its offering and deliver new player experiences.

Aiste Garneviciene, COO at BetGames, added: “We’re coming up to our 10th anniversary, and it’s an incredibly proud moment for us.

“Looking back at what we’ve achieved, we see that through hard work and great partnerships, we became the world’s leading developer of live broadcast fixed-odds and outcome-based games.

“But as we planned the next 10 years of our journey, we realised that – with so many amazing new games in the pipeline – the time to refresh and best represent how we see ourselves was upon us. In short, we needed our company, our look and our communications to match our direction. This starts with our rebranding and our WOW campaign.”