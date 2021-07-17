Best Tech Deals This Weekend: New Mass Effect, Jabra Elite 75t, & More – Ars Technica

Ars Technica

This weekend’s edition of the Dealmaster includes the first major deal we’ve seen on the recently released Mass Effect: Legendary Edition; a good price drop on Jabra’s Elite 75t, one of our favorite pairs of true wireless earbuds; and a sweeping sale on Amazon’s Fire HD Kids tablets, among many other good prices on gadgets and gear. You can find our full curated roundup below.

Featured deals of the day

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PS4, Xbox) for $44.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $60): This is the first significant discount we’ve seen for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a remastered collection of the beloved trilogy of Mass Effect action-RPGs. (Here’s not looking at you, Mass Effect: Andromeda.) We went hands-on with the collection when it launched in May and found it to be a “mostly great” set of touch-ups, with 2007’s original Mass Effect game getting the most significant improvements. This deal only applies to the PS4 and Xbox versions, but it’s worth noting that publisher EA is not selling editions specifically made for the newer PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Anker PowerPort III Nano 20 W USB-C wall charger for $13.59 at Amazon (use code: SDAK4TPCL—normally $17): A recommendation from our guide to the best iPhone 12 accessories, Anker’s PowerPort III Nano is small enough to fit in a men’s pants pocket and packs a 20 W charge that’s strong enough to charge Apple’s latest iPhone at full speed. It doesn’t come with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable required to reach those speeds, its prongs don’t fold, and it doesn’t utilize the common USB-C Power Delivery standard. But we’ve found it to be reliable in long-term testing, and if you need a spare for your phone specifically, it undercuts Apple’s competing fast charger on price. This deal is less than $2 higher than the lowest price we’ve tracked. A two-pack is also on sale for $25 if you want more than one.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (32GB) 10.1-inch tablet for $129.99 at Amazon and Target (normally $200): As we noted in our most recent Dealmaster, Amazon’s Fire HD Kids tablets are one of the few child-focused tablets that are actually worth recommending. They can’t touch Apple’s iPad from a speed and build-quality standpoint, but they perform well enough for basic media purposes (if not gaming), and they come with two-year warranties, big bumper cases to protect against drops, fairly extensive parental control options, and a year’s subscription to Amazon’s Kids+ service, which includes a variety of child-friendly entertainment content. This is the first discount we’ve seen for the new Fire HD 10 Kids slate, and it comes as part of a wider sale on Amazon’s entire Kids tablet lineup.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black) for Xbox, PC, iOS, and Android for $49.99 at Microsoft, Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop (normally $55): Microsoft’s latest Xbox controller doesn’t have the fancy haptic feedback or adaptive triggers of Sony’s DualSense pad—though future revisions may change that—but it still offers a comfortable and sturdy design that works across Xbox consoles, PCs, and mobile devices with minimal fuss. Compared to the older Xbox One gamepad, it now includes a dedicated button for screenshots and video recordings, a slightly improved d-pad, and a pleasing textured finish on the back. We’ve seen it drop as low as $39 in the past, but this deal is still $10 off Microsoft’s usual MSRP. Just remember that it runs off AA batteries by default, not a rechargeable unit.

Jabra Elite 75t (Gold Beige) true wireless noise-canceling earbuds for $112.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $135): Jabra’s Elite 75t remains one of our favorite sets of totally wireless earbuds thanks to its lightweight and comfortable design, useful active noise-canceling mode, decent mic quality for calls, and solid seven or so hours of battery life. While its sound quality is deeply bass-heavy by default, those who prefer that kind of signature may enjoy it, and the whole profile can always be customized through an EQ tool in Jabra’s companion app. IP55-rated water resistance and a relatively simple one-button control scheme on each earbud help as well. We saw the Elite 75t drop to $95 during Amazon Prime Day last month, but this deal is among the better prices we’ve tracked outside of that. Just note that the discount only applies to the beige model as of this writing.

Apple Siri Remote (2nd gen) for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD for $49.97 at Verizon (normally $59): This deal matches the best price we’ve seen on Apple’s newly updated Siri Remote for the Apple TV, which replaces the original clicker’s controversial design—to put it mildly—with one less reliant on touch inputs. Instead, it mainly uses a five-way clickpad/touchpad, with more clicky buttons, dedicated power, mute, and Siri buttons and a generally thicker design on top of that. It works with both generations of the Apple TV 4K as well as the 1080p Apple TV HD.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition touches up a trilogy of classic action-RPGs for more modern hardware.” height=”360″ src=”https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Screenshot-211-640×360.png” width=”640″> Enlarge / Mass Effect: Legendary Edition touches up a trilogy of classic action-RPGs for more modern hardware. BioWare / EA

Video game deals

GameFly Pre-Played Sale: Various used Switch, Xbox, PS4, and PS5 games discounted at GameFly.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PS4, Xbox) for $44.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $60).

at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $60). Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139… (PS4, Xbox) for $39.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $60).

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS4, Xbox) for $19.99 at Target (Switch version for $30 —normally $40).

at Target (Switch version for —normally $40). Demon’s Souls (PS5) for $49.94 at Walmart and GameStop (normally $70).

at Walmart and GameStop (normally $70). Scarlet Nexus (PS5, PS4, Xbox) for $49.94 at Amazon and GameStop (normally $60).

at Amazon and GameStop (normally $60). Metro Exodus: Complete Edition (PS5) for $29.99 at Amazon (normally $40).

at Amazon (normally $40). Subnautica: Below Zero (PS5, PS4) for $24.99 at Amazon and GameStop (normally $30).

at Amazon and GameStop (normally $30). Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) for $9.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $20).

at PlayStation Store (normally $20). The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt—Complete Edition (PS4) for $9.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $35).

at PlayStation Store (normally $35). Returnal (PS5, used) for $44.99 at GameFly (normally $70).

at GameFly (normally $70). Hitman 3 (PS4, used) for $21.99 at GameFly (normally $50).

Hitman III.” height=”354″ src=”https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/HITMAN3_listing-640×354.jpg” width=”640″> Enlarge / The stealth-action assassination game Hitman III.

Monster Hunter Rise (Switch) for $49.49 at Amazon (normally $58).

at Amazon (normally $58). Bravely Default II (Switch) for $49.99 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch) for $14.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $30).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $30). Immortals Fenyx Rising (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox) for $24.99 at Amazon and GameStop (normally $33).

at Amazon and GameStop (normally $33). Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Switch) for $19.99 at Amazon, Walmart, and GameStop (normally $33).

Demon’s Souls for PS5 is a gorgeous remake of another classic (and notoriously difficult) RPG.” height=”360″ src=”https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Demons-Souls_20201112140440-640×360.jpg” width=”640″> Enlarge / Demon’s Souls for PS5 is a gorgeous remake of another classic (and notoriously difficult) RPG.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Xbox) for $14.99 at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop (Switch version for $20 —normally $23).

at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop (Switch version for —normally $23). Batman: Return to Arkham (Xbox) for $4.99 at Microsoft (normally $20).

at Microsoft (normally $20). Sega Genesis Classics (Xbox) for $8.99 at Microsoft (PS4 version for $12 —normally $30).

at Microsoft (PS4 version for —normally $30). Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (Xbox) for $19.49 at Microsoft (normally $30).

Halo: The Master Chief Collection.” height=”360″ src=”https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ss_3e46be583b26233f133c705bc6c920d204cbd1a1.1920×1080-640×360.jpg” width=”640″> Enlarge / Some classic multiplayer mayhem in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. 343 Industries

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (PC) for $19.99 at Steam (normally $40).

at Steam (normally $40). Max Payne 3 (PC) for $6.99 at Steam (normally $20).

at Steam (normally $20). Chrono Trigger (PC) for $7.49 at Green Man Gaming (normally $15).

at Green Man Gaming (normally $15). Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (PC) for $10 at Green Man Gaming (normally $20).

at Green Man Gaming (normally $20). Obduction (PC) for free at Epic Games Store (normally $30).

at Epic Games Store (normally $30). Offworld Trading Company (PC) for free at Epic Games Store (normally $30).

Enlarge / The latest Xbox Wireless Controller next to the new Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles. Sam Machkovech

Gaming deals

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black) for Xbox, PC, iOS, and Android for $49.99 at Microsoft, Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop (normally $55).

at Microsoft, Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop (normally $55). Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard—Razer Orange, Razer Green, or Razer Yellow switches for $69.99 at Amazon (normally $90).

at Amazon (normally $90). Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse for $24.99 at Amazon (normally $29).

at Amazon (normally $29). HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset for $69.99 at Amazon and GameStop (normally $87).

at Amazon and GameStop (normally $87). Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 at Amazon and GameStop (discount seen in cart—normally $65).

at Amazon and GameStop (discount seen in cart—normally $65). Hori Split Pad Pro handheld game controller for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 at Amazon and Walmart (normally $50).

at Amazon and Walmart (normally $50). AtGames Legends Ultimate arcade cabinet—24-inch display, includes 300 preinstalled games for $499.98 at Sam’s Club (normally $600).

at Sam’s Club (normally $600). Pandemic board game for $19 at Amazon (normally $30).

at Amazon (normally $30). Codenames board game for $10.89 at Amazon (normally $14).

Enlarge / Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. Jeff Dunn

Electronics deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32GB) 8-inch tablet for $89.99 at Amazon and Target (normally $140).

at Amazon and Target (normally $140). Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32GB) 8-inch tablet for $89.99 at Amazon and Target (normally $140).

at Amazon and Target (normally $140). Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (32GB) 10.1-inch tablet for $129.99 at Amazon and Target (normally $200).

at Amazon and Target (normally $200). Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (32GB) 10.1-inch tablet for $129.99 at Amazon and Target (normally $200).

at Amazon and Target (normally $200). Jabra Elite 75t (Gold Beige) true wireless noise-canceling earbuds for $112.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $135).

at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $135). Jabra Elite 85h Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones for $149.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart (normally $210).

at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart (normally $210). Jabra Elite 85t true wireless noise-canceling earbuds for $179.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $215).

Enlarge / Jabra’s Elite 75t is a wonderfully well-rounded pair of true wireless earphones. Jeff Dunn

Apple AirPods Max Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones for $479.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $549).

at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $549). Beats Flex Bluetooth in-ear headphones for $39 at Amazon and Walmart (normally $45).

at Amazon and Walmart (normally $45). Fitbit Charge 4 activity tracker for $98.95 at Amazon, Walmart, and Target (normally $115).

at Amazon, Walmart, and Target (normally $115). Fitbit Versa 3 fitness smartwatch for $198.95 at Amazon, Walmart, and Target (normally $220).

at Amazon, Walmart, and Target (normally $220). Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS running smartwatch for $249.99 at Amazon (normally $270).

at Amazon (normally $270). Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee wired open-back headphones for $129 at Drop (normally $170).

at Drop (normally $170). SanDisk Extreme (500GB) portable external SSD for $84.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Adorama (normally $90).

at Amazon, Best Buy, and Adorama (normally $90). Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $49.99 at Lenovo (use code: MXMASTER50 —normally $60).

at Lenovo (use code: —normally $60). Sony Alpha 7 II (body only) full-frame mirrorless camera for $898 at Amazon (normally $1,355).

Enlarge / The Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch. Fitbit

TV and home entertainment deals

Apple TV 4K (32GB) 4K HDR media streamer for $169 at Amazon, Walmart, and Sam’s Club (normally $179).

at Amazon, Walmart, and Sam’s Club (normally $179). Apple Siri Remote (2nd gen) for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD for $49.97 at Verizon (normally $59).

at Verizon (normally $59). Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K HDR media streamer for $37.99 at Amazon and Target (normally $45).

Enlarge / Apple’s latest MacBook Air with its M1 chip. Lee Hutchinson

Laptop and desktop PC deals

Apple Mac Mini (2020) mini desktop PC—Apple M1, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $599.99 at Amazon (discount seen at checkout—normally $665).

at Amazon (discount seen at checkout—normally $665). Apple MacBook Air (2020) laptop—Apple M1, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $899 at Amazon (normally $960).

at Amazon (normally $960). Apple MacBook Air (2020) laptop—Apple M1, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,099 at Amazon (normally $1,165).

at Amazon (normally $1,165). Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021) 2-in-1 laptop—Intel Core-i5-1135G7, 13.5-inch 2256×1504, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + SteelSeries Stratus Duo wireless game controller for $619 at Best Buy (normally $700).

at Best Buy (normally $700). Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 Chrome OS tablet—MediaTek Helio 60T, 10.1-inch 1920×1200, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC for $229.99 at Staples (normally $280).

at Staples (normally $280). Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop—Intel Core i3-10110U, 13.3-inch 1080p, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC for $329.99 at Amazon (normally $390).

at Amazon (normally $390). Dell Inspiron 14 (5410) laptop—Intel Core i7-11370H, 14-inch 1080p, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $685.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 —normally $950).

at Dell (use code: —normally $950). 27-inch Gigabyte M27Q gaming monitor—2560×1440, IPS, 170 Hz, FreeSync for $309.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $330).

at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $330). 32-inch Dell S3221QS curved monitor—3840×2160, VA, 60 Hz, FreeSync for $349.99 at Dell (normally $390).

The Apple HomePod mini. Apple

Smart home device deals

Apple HomePod Mini smart home speaker for $89.99 at B&H (normally $99).

at B&H (normally $99). Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) 7-inch smart display + Google Nest Thermostat smart thermostat for $166.99 at eBay (normally $225).

at eBay (normally $225). Amazon Echo Glow multicolor smart lamp for $19.99 at Amazon (normally $30).

at Amazon (normally $30). Eufy Smart Scale P1 wireless digital scale for $29.98 at Amazon ( clip 25% coupon —normally $40).

at Amazon ( —normally $40). TP-Link Kasa HS210 3-way smart Wi-Fi light switch for $16.61 at Amazon (normally $21).

at Amazon (normally $21). TP-Link Kasa KP303 smart Wi-Fi 3-outlet power strip for $22.79 at Amazon (normally $26).

at Amazon (normally $26). TP-Link Kasa HS300 smart Wi-Fi 6-outlet power strip for $49.99 at Amazon (normally $54).

Enlarge / Anker’s PowerPort III Nano (top) is a compact USB-C charger that can refill an iPhone 12 at full speed. Corey Gaskin

Accessories and miscellaneous deals