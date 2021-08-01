Swirl marks can be a real pain because they occur so easily on your car’s paint. Before you know it, your whole car can be covered in swirl marks or “spider webbing,” as we also call it. Rest easy, though, because there are a host of products created specifically to rid a car’s paint of swirls, naturally called a swirl remover.

Naturally, we decided to test these products to see which swirl remover came out on top amid a sea of products. Read on for the best swirl remover products and check down below to find out how to use a product.

‎Pinnacle Natural Brilliance Meet the cream of the crop when it comes to swirl removers. Pinnacle Natural Brilliance has a miracle worker on its hands with its Advanced Swirl Remover. The company also says the product includes "diminishing abrasive technology." In other words, the goods inside the bottle break down and become smaller as you work in the product leaving no chance at creating new scratches. For those who're new to polishing in general, this is a great product with safety nets that are easy to use with phenomenal results.

Menzerna It was a tough choice for the best swirl remover overall, but a no-brainer to make Menzerna's Super Finish 3500 High Gloss Swirl Remover the runner-up in the end. It provides stunning results and the kicker is you get more product in this bottle than our top pick. Really, you can't go wrong with either one.

Chemical Guys Like we always say, "cheap" doesn't mean poor results. Chemical Guys makes a great line of products for the money, though we certainly enjoyed using our top picks more. The company's Scratch and Swirl Remover did a great job, but it took a little more elbow grease and polishing pad use than the others. Still, for the price, it's not a bad pick to clean your car's paint up.

3D We're big fans of 3D products here, and if you want something a little more aggressive for a swirl remover, 3D's Car Scratch & Swirl Remover is a great pick. It's a two-in-one formula, which combines a compound and polish together. In other words, it may help restore paint clarity while you buff out pesky swirls. Time is valuable, which makes this product worth the price.

Carfidant Consider this a cheaper version of our top picks, which are also great for any paint color, but definitely black paint. Carfidant's scratch and swirl remover performed well in tests, especially for the price. We also like that it definitely restored luster and color to paintwork in the process. And, it comes with an applicator, which is handy if you don't have the proper tools already in your arsenal.

Comparison of the best swirl remover for 2021 Best swirl remover Brand Name Price Best swirl remover overall Pinnacle Natural Brilliance Advanced Swirl Remover $50 Best swirl remover overall runner-up Menzerna Super Finish 3500 High Gloss Swirl Remover $48 Best cheap swirl remover Chemical Guys VSS Scratch and Swirl Remover $18 Best two-in-one swirl remover 3D Car Scratch & Swirl Remover $25 Best swirl remover for any paint color Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover $20

Swirl remover tips you should know

Know what kind of swirl or scratch you’re dealing with: The rule of thumb is, if you can stick your finger nail in a scratch and feel it, a swirl remover isn’t going to help.

Swirl removers are best for machine application: A little bit of heat and rotational force do swirl removers wonders when applying them. You can certainly try applying these products by hand, but look for the best results with a dual-action or random-orbital polisher.

Be sure to follow up swirl remover with the right products: After a swirl remover, which is essentially a polish, you should pull out some wax to seal things up. Or, if you're meticulous, use a glaze and then a wax.

Be patient: Swirls may show up quickly, but it can take time to buff them out. Work in small sections of the car and don't tackle too much at once.

Say goodbye to swirls with these Roadshow-approved products

We only pick the best for your cars. And that’s because we use these products on our cars, too. With some patience and the right product, you can have your car looking like a million bucks in no time. We promise.