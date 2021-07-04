Best performing stocks for half-year 2021 – Nairametrics

The Nigeria Exchange Group Limited (NGX) started 2021 on a good note as the last trading day of 2020 earned the local bourse a warm ovation by reflecting over 50% growth year–to–date.

Although the NGX began the year with an air of optimism, its performance has been beset by a number of macroeconomic factors that have influenced the investment decisions of retail and institutional investors and affected local and foreign direct investments.

In the first half of the year 2021, the All-Share Index (ASI) of Nigeria’s stock market declined by 7.87% from 41,147.39 to 37,907.28 points.

READ: Investors lose N352bn during NSE’s eight days of losing streak

Despite the negative movement, 54 of the 168 companies listed on the exchange appreciated with the top 10 stocks gaining no less than 61% year-to-date. It is worthy of note that most of the stocks on the list of the best-performing stocks are insurance companies and none are banks.

The best-performing stocks for the first half of the year 2021 are as follows:

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc – 97.44

The consumer goods company declared an increase of 36.59% and 47.34% in Q1 and Q2 respectively which explains the buy interests in the company’s shares. Despite the 49% growth in taxes, earnings per share appreciated by 66.92% from N1.30 to N2.17. The company declared a dividend of N0.70 per share which was paid on the 5th of March, 2021.

On June 1, 2021, Vitafoam led other companies to record N94 billion gain for the stock market. Year-to-date, the stock appreciated 97.44%. Vitafoam Plc currently trades at N15.40.

READ: Nigerian stocks that have doubled in value in the last 6 months

Regency Assurance Plc

Regency Assurance Plc engages in the provision of general insurance cover to corporate and individual clients.

In Q1 2021, the company recorded an impressive increase in Net Profit of 95.79%. As a result, earnings per share went up by 95.73% from N3.28 to N6.42. The company share price grew by 109.09% from N0.22 to N0.46 year-to-date.

Royal Exchange Plc

Royal Exchange Plc recorded a year-to-date increase of 134.62% in its share price, from N0.26 at the start of the year to N0.61. The financial services company in Q4 2020, realized a 7% increase in income and 112% growth in Profit after Tax.

Royal Exchange Plc is the only financial services company that ranked amongst the top 10 best-performing stocks in the half-year 2021. The company is engaged in providing life, healthcare and general insurance, financing, asset management, trusteeship and microfinance banking services.

READ: First Bank shares in high demand as CBN sack sways investors

Champion Breweries Plc

The share price of Champion Breweries Plc, one of the four listed breweries, increased by 144.19% to N2.10.

The brewery recorded revenue growth of 22.05% in the first quarter of the year, from N1.95 billion in the corresponding period of 2020 to N2.38 billion. Net profit for the quarter grew by 53.14%, the highest amongst all 4 breweries in the same period.

Morison Industries Plc

The share price of Morison Industries Plc for the period gained 185.71% from N0.49 to N1.40.

In Q1 2021, the medical products manufacturing company recorded a loss after tax of 34.17% from N13.16 million to N19.99 million in loss and a 25% reduction in revenue. Despite this result, there is still a good buy interest in the company’s stock possibly because of the potential of pharmaceuticals in the present pandemic era.

Other stocks that ranked amongst the best-performing stocks for the first half-year of the year 2021 include:

• Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc



• Seplat Energy Plc



• Linkage Assurance Plc



• Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc

What to expect

It is expected that the market may remain bearish as the second half of the year commences due to the increasing bond rates. The rising fixed income rates could make the equities market less attractive to investors, hence investors may witness a market rally towards sell-off in the coming months.