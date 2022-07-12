SPORTS Best moments of week one of summer league by News July 12, 2022 July 12, 2022 1 views Here are the moments in the NBA 2K23 Summer League that have caused a stir on Twitter. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post Magic shut Banchero down after sterling SL debut next post ‘You see his dominance already’: James Wiseman highlights a weekend of NBA summer league buzz You may also like NBA teams reveal new City and Classic Edition... July 12, 2022 Follow live: USWNT takes on Mexico, a team... July 12, 2022 ‘You see his dominance already’: James Wiseman highlights... July 12, 2022 Magic shut Banchero down after sterling SL debut July 12, 2022 Can Wayne Rooney save rock-bottom D.C.? July 11, 2022 Pete’s 3-peat? 2-time champ Alonso enters Derby July 11, 2022 Oilers grant Kane OK to talk with other... July 11, 2022 Ex-Met Cano to make Braves debut vs. old... July 11, 2022 Condoleezza Rice joins Broncos ownership group July 11, 2022 Why Premier League players can’t stand preseason tours July 11, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply