Best Machamp build in Pokémon UNITE – Dot Esports

When people think of something that is well-rounded, most of the time they would likely think it means being good or at least decent at multiple different things. And if that is the case, don’t show them Pokémon UNITE’s version of Machamp.

That’s not to say that Machamp isn’t strong, he is great in the right situations. It just takes the right player or team composition to unlock his full potential since his moveset is very strong, yet limited.

As an All-Rounder, Machamp is meant to supplement its teammates, providing the ultimate option to swing a teamfight. The Fighting-type shines brightest when it is able to engage and clean up teamfights or catch other Pokémon on rotation in combination with a ranged attacker backing it up.

Machamp can be a force to reckon with if you can pair it with the right partner and let it loose. And, for 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems, players can unlock the brawler, adding a powerful option to their UNITE roster.

So if you like challenging yourself to thrive in a specified, yet key role, here is the best build you can default to for Machamp.

Held Items

Muscle Band

Regardless of what build you want to use for Machamp, the Muscle Band is a must because it gives it an incredible boost to his most important stat. Not only will his Attack stat get a buff, but its Basic Attacks will come out even faster, making it an even bigger threat.

Scope Lens

Most players like to play with fire, running a Scope Lens to give Machamp a boost to its critical hit damage. This is good for trying to pile on as much damage as possible while pinning down opposing Pokémon, but when used in tandem with the move Cross Chop, it can melt even the bulkiest of walls.

If you don’t care about upping the crit chances, you could also swap this out for Leftovers or an Assault Vest to try and give yourself a bit more survivability.

Float Stone

A boost to movement speed and the Attack stat? Sign literally every Machamp player who loves to rush down their opponents and throw them back to their teammates, up.

Battle Items

Eject Button

It looks like most Machamp players like having the Eject Button equipped to keep a little bit of utility in their back pocket. They can use it as an added way to get in on tricky enemies, or as a way to escape when a push or teamfight is going poorly.

Moves

Level One: Karate Chop

Most Pokémon simply go with their first offensive option once the game starts. Karate Chop is a simple, yet effective way to dismiss wild Pokémon and unlucky enemies that aren’t smart enough to stay away from an incoming Machop.

Also, Bulk Up just isn’t that good.

Level Five: Cross Chop

This move slot is where Machamp really starts to show its stuff. Cross Chop is great because it does a massive amount of damage with a rushing motion, and has a high chance to crit. Close Combat is also good, but most players like the more direct use for Cross Chop and the fact that it is harder to dodge.

Upgrade (Level 11): Increases Attack with each Basic Attack, up to a set max.

Level 7: Submission

If you know, you know. You are never safe when a Machamp has Submission because you can ignore basically everything, displace your target, deal damage, and stun them. All while boosting the next Basic Attack and giving the moves increased speed for a short period.

Upgrade (Level 13): Further increases critical-hit rate and increases basic attack speed.

Level Nine: Barrage Blow

Seeing a Machamp use its Unite move and rush you down might be one of the scariest things in the game since there is very little you can do to stop it. It increases the user’s movement speed, Attack, Defense and Special Defense for a short time, and when used again unleashes a powerful combo attack.