Best M.2 SSDs for PS5 in 2021 – Android Central

M.2 SSDs for PS5

Running out of storage on your PS5? We’ve rounded up the best external drives and SSDs for PS5, and now you can use the internal M.2 SSD slot. Sony has finally confirmed hardware requirements for the M.2 slot on the PS5, and a software update (now in beta) will let you use an internal SSD to increase the storage of your console. These are the best M.2 SSDs for your PS5.

PS5 M.2 SSD requirements Before we get started, we’ll need to take a look at the list of hardware requirements for an M.2 SSD to work as an internal drive on the PS5. Sony’s M.2 hardware guidelines are pretty stringent, so you will need to pick up the latest M.2 drives. These are the full requirements for an M.2 drive to work as internal storage on the PS5: PCIe Gen4 interface

Minimum sequential read speeds of 5,500MB/s

Drive storage has to be within 250GB to 4TB

M.2 form factor with 22mm width

Mandatory heatsink

Drive and heatsink height needs to be under 11.25mm Because of the M.2 slot, you won’t be able to use a SATA SSD with the PS5; take a look at our PS5 storage expansion guide to get a better understanding of what drives are eligible for the PS5. While the PCIe Gen4 requirement was a given, Sony is being very conservatives in terms of drive sizes and cooling. Any M.2 drive needs to have a width of 22mm or less, and that rules out a few options. Furthermore, M.2 drives need to have a heatsink, and the combined height of the drive and the heatsink should be under 11.25mm. This particular requirement makes a lot of drives — including Corsair’s excellent MP600 series — ineligible for use inside the PS5. However, you can get rid of the heatsink and add an aftermarket option. That said, now that Sony has outlined requirements for an internal SSD, we should see new drives from the best SSD makers that will work natively with the PS5. We’ll add these drives to the list as and when they become available. But if you want to buy a drive right now, you’re better off picking up a standard M.2 SSD and adding an aftermarket heatsink. You’ll find heatsinks for under $20 (I’ll have a few listed below), and going this route allows you to slot in best-selling models from Samsung and Sabrent. That said, there are several M.2 SSDs that now have a built-in heatsink, so I’m going to highlight some of those options as well. So with that out of the way, let’s take a look at the best M.2 SSDs and heatsinks for your PS5. 1. Western Digital Black SN850: Best overall

Western Digital’s Black series is aimed at gamers, and the SN850 is one of the best M.2 SSDs you’ll find today. The PCIe Gen 4 drive offers sequential reads of 7,000MB/s, higher than what Sony is mandating. It is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB options, with the 1TB configuration (WDS100T1XHE) in particular hitting the sweet spot for value. The SN850 also has a built-in heatsink, and with the height coming in at 8.9mm, it fits within the M.2 enclosure of the PS5 without any issues. In fact, PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny has endorsed the SN850 in a tweet, so you don’t have to worry about it being compatible with your PS5. While the SN850 is a standout SSD for boosting the internal storage of your PS5, there are a few drawbacks. First, it is quite costly, coming in at $250 for the 1TB option, or about half the retail value of the PS5. But the bigger issue is availability; soon after Sony laid out the SSD requirements, PS5 owners started buying up eligible drives, and the result is that the SN850 is already backordered at most retailers. But the upside is that it should be restocked soon enough. Pros: 7,000MB/s sequential reads

Built-in heatsink

PCIe Gen 4 connectivity

Five-year warranty

Works with PS5

1.75 million hour MTBF (mean time between failure) Cons: Costly

Availability issues

Best overall



Western Digital Black SN850 Boost your PS5 storage The SN850 meets all of Sony’s requirements for an internal M.2 SSD, delivering blistering performance and long-term reliability.

Seagate's FireCuda 530 has the distinction of being the first PS5-ready M.2 SSD, with this variant featuring a heatsink that is ideal for use case within Sony's latest console. The drive is available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB configurations, and the 1TB model (ZP1000GM30023) is great for use within the PS5. With sequential reads of an insane 7,300MB/s, the FireCuda 530 is one of the fastest SSDs you'll find today. That level of stellar performance is backed by a five-year warranty and a 5100 TBW (terabytes written) durability, meaning you can write and delete up to 70% of the drive's volume every day for five years without any issues. Like the SN850, the main issue with the FireCuda 530 is availability; the drive was just announced, and the initial stock is already sold out. So you will have to wait a little while before it starts becoming available widely; in the meantime, you can see if it's restocked via the links below. Pros: Sequential reads of 7,300MB/s

Aluminum heatsink

Fully compatible with the PS5

PCIe Gen 4 interface

1.8 million hour MTBF (mean time between failure)

Five-year warranty Cons: Costs a premium

Sold out at most retailers

Built for PS5



Seagate FireCuda 530 The ideal game drive for PS5 The FireCuda 530 is a PS5-ready M.2 SSD that is designed to deliver class-leading performance for several years.

3. Gigabyte Aorus Gen 4 7000S: Best value

Gigabyte isn’t a well-known player in the storage category, but it has been rolling out exciting M.2 SSDs aimed at gamers. The Aorus Gen 4 7000S uses the same 3D TLC NAND and controller as the best SSDs in the market, and it comes with an aluminum heatsink with a nanocarbon coating that’s ensures the drive stays cool even during extended gaming sessions. With sequential reads of 7,000MB/s and writes of 5,500MB/s, the Aorus 7000S easily blows past Sony’s requirements, ensuring it delivers incredible performance. The drive is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations, and what makes it a great choice for the PS5 is that it undercuts WD and Seagate; the 1TB drive retails at $200 and the 2TB option for $400, making it a relatively decent value. And with dimensions of 80.5 x 23.5 x 11.25mm, the 7000S will easily slot into the PS5 without any issues. The drive has a 1.6 million hour MTBF (mean time between failure) and an endurance of 700 TBW (terabytes written). Both figures are less than what you get with Seagate, but it should still be more than adequate for use within the PS5. Pros: 7,000MB/s sequential reads

Custom aluminum heatsink

Works with PS5

PCIe Gen 4 connectivity

1.6 million hour MTBF (mean time between failure)

Five-year warranty Cons: Limited availability

Best value



Gigabyte Aorus Gen 4 7000S The ideal 2TB upgrade The Aorus 7000S offers the same level of performance as the best SSDs while undercutting them, making it a great value.

4. Samsung 980 Pro: Proven reliability

Samsung makes the best SSDs you can buy today, and the 980 Pro is one of the fastest drives in the market today. Like all the drives on this list, the 980 Pro delivers PCIe Gen 4 connectivity, and with sequential reads of 6,900MB/s, it is ideally suited for the PS5. What makes Samsung’s drives stand out is that it sources all of the hardware in-house, and this vertical integration has allowed Samsung to become the dominant player in this category. And with an endurance rating of 1.5 million MTBF and 600 TBW, the 980 Pro is designed to last for several years without any issues, and it is backed by a five-year warranty. While the 980 Pro is a great SSD in its own right, the fact that it doesn’t have a built-in heatsink means you will have to buy an aftermarket option for use within the PS5. And at this moment, there’s no telling if the drive will work even if you add a custom heatsink. We’ll update the list once we have more information, but for now, if you want to be absolutely safe with your choice of an SSD, you’re better off going with the drives with the built-in heatsink. Pros: 6,900MB/s sequential reads

PCIe Gen 4 connectivity

Five-year warranty

1.5 million hour MTBF Cons: No heatsink

May not be compatible with PS5

Proven reliability



Samsung 980 Pro A great overall option Samsung’s 980 Pro is one of the fastest drives around, but you will need an aftermarket heatsink if you want to use it with the PS5.

5. Micro Connectors M.2 2280 Heatsink: Best SSD heatsink

If you’re going with a drive like the Samsung 980 Pro, you’ll need to add a heatsink so it can work with the PS5. Fortunately, there are plenty of options available, and Micro Connectors’ M.2 2280 SSD Heatsink is the best one around. This particular heatsink is designed for M.2 2280 drives, and it features a silicone thermal pad and silicone rings to make it easy to install on your SSD. With a height of just 5mm, the design ensures it can easily slot into your PS5 as well. But then again, there is a possibility that Sony will not allow drives without a built-in heatsink as internal storage on the PS5, so this particular route may not work. Pros: Low profile design

Aluminums fins

Easy to install Cons: May not work with the PS5

Best heatsink



Micro Connectors M.2 2280 SSD Heatsink A great heatsink for SSDs If you already have a Gen 4 SSD and need to add a heatsink, this is the easiest way to do so.

6. ELUTENG M.2 2280 Heatsink: Cool it down

ELUTENG’s M.2 2280 Heatsink is another alternative if you’re looking for an alternative solution for an existing Gen 4 SSD. You get two heatsinks with the package, and both come in at under Sony’s mandated 11.25mm height requirement. Both heatsinks have a thermal pad and an aluminum design to effectively distribute heat away from the SSD. Like the Micro Connectors heatsink I listed above, there is a chance that Sony will not allow the use of aftermarket heatsinks, so if you want to be absolutely sure, you should wait a little while and see if this particular route is a viable option. Pros: Aluminum heatsink

Two sizing options

Easy to install

Low profile design Cons: May not work with the PS5

Cool it down



ELUTENG M.2 2280 Heatsink Two options to cool your SSD This is another great choice for Gen 4 SSDs, and the fact that you get two heatsinks in the package makes it a great value.

What SSD should you buy for your PS5?

