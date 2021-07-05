Home Technology Best July 4 sales and deals you can still get right now – Bioreports
The grill is cold, the ice has melted and hopefully most of your party guests have gone home. The July Fourth weekend is drawing to a close, but many of the sales and deals offered starting Friday have not yet expired or sold out. If you happened across a sale but were too busy to sit down and complete the purchase earlier, there’s a very good chance you’re still in luck and can score something great today.

Keep reading for our favorite July 4 sales you can still take advantage of. 

July 4 sales still going strong

  • HP (now through July 10): Save on laptops, tower PCs, gaming monitors and more
  • BBQGuys (now through July 5): Save up to 60%, plus free shipping on orders over $49
  • Bed, Bath and Beyond (now through July 5): Save up to 30% on select outdoor items
  • BioLite (now through July 5): Save 20% on the FirePit Plus and accessories

More July 4 sales and deals

  • Tempo: $400 off Tempo Studio home gym
  • Echelon: 15% off connected fitness equipment with code USA15
  • FitTrack: 25% off site-wide with code USA25
  • Embark: Save $50 on a Breed and Health Kit with code DECODED50 
  • Nebula Genomics: Basic DNA test for $49 with code SAVE50 

Grilling and outdoor deals

If your summer plans include hiking, camping and grilling, the time is right to pick up some new gear and save big in the process.

  • Save up to 50% on gear at Backcountry
  • Save up to $1,000 on an outdoor furniture set at Outer
  • Save up to $100 on hammocks and blankets at Kammok

July 4 mattress deals

Maybe it’s not the hot summer nights that are keeping you from a good night’s sleep but your mattress. Ready for an upgrade? Mattress buying is easier than you might think and doesn’t require a trip to a mattress store and awkwardly conversing with a salesperson. Skip the store and buy a mattress online. You can usually find a mattress sale no matter the time of year, but they really get good during holiday weekends, including July Fourth. 

Layla

Save up to $200 and get two free pillows

Layla

Layla happens to make one of our favorite mattresses. For the Fourth of July, it’s discounting its mattresses by up to $200, plus throwing in two free Layla memory foam pillows. Free shipping and no-contact delivery is included.

  • Save up to $500 on a mattress from Leesa
  • Get $399 worth of free accessories with mattress from Nectar
  • Save $350 on a mattress bundle from Purple
  • See all July Fourth mattress deals

July 4 tech deals

Appliance sales are nearly as widespread over the Fourth of July as fireworks. You’ll find large appliances on sale at Best Buy and Samsung, and you can also save on computers and PC hardware this weekend.

  • Samsung is slashing appliance prices for the Fourth of July: Save up to $1,100 on a refrigerator, up to $700 on a washer and dryer and up to $300 on a dishwasher.
  • Best Buy is also celebrating our nation’s independence with an appliance sale.

July 4 kitchen deals

Did you break something this weekend? Maybe you woke up and you’re suddenly very low on supplies? There are a few remaining July 4 deals to help you deal with that. 

  • Misen: 20% off sitewide with code JULY21
  • 90+ Wine Cellars: 10% off site-wide with code JULY4
  • Fulton Fish Market: 15% off seafood with code JULY4, plus free two-day delivery on orders over $99

July 4 video game deals

June’s E3 show gave gaming fans a lot to look forward to — and some fresh new gaming deals. Here are some of the best we’ve found for the PS4 and PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC platforms.

Lori Grunin/Bioreports

If you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you now have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming on a wider variety of platforms, including Android and iPhone. This streaming version of Xbox’s subscription gaming library still has plenty of kinks — you’ll need a high-speed connection, and prepare yourself for some control lag — but anyone looking to play serious games like Doom Eternal on their phone will appreciate real thumbsticks, triggers and buttons like those found on the Kishi. And now the Android version is still at its lowest price to date (a holdover from Prime Day).

  • Just in time for the NBA Finals, NBA 2K21 is $50 off at Amazon.

  • The latest entry in the long-running Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil Village is $10 off at Amazon.

  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Golf: Super Rush are each $9 off at Best Buy, with bigger discounts on other Switch games.
  • The Steam Summer Sale on PC games is in full swing.

