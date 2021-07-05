The grill is cold, the ice has melted and hopefully most of your party guests have gone home. The July Fourth weekend is drawing to a close, but many of the sales and deals offered starting Friday have not yet expired or sold out. If you happened across a sale but were too busy to sit down and complete the purchase earlier, there’s a very good chance you’re still in luck and can score something great today.

Keep reading for our favorite July 4 sales you can still take advantage of.

July 4 sales still going strong

HP (now through July 10): Save on laptops, tower PCs, gaming monitors and more

BBQGuys (now through July 5): Save up to 60%, plus free shipping on orders over $49

Bed, Bath and Beyond (now through July 5): Save up to 30% on select outdoor items

BioLite (now through July 5): Save 20% on the FirePit Plus and accessories

More July 4 sales and deals

Tempo: $400 off Tempo Studio home gym

Echelon: 15% off connected fitness equipment with code USA15

FitTrack: 25% off site-wide with code USA25

Embark: Save $50 on a Breed and Health Kit with code DECODED50

Nebula Genomics: Basic DNA test for $49 with code SAVE50

Grilling and outdoor deals

If your summer plans include hiking, camping and grilling, the time is right to pick up some new gear and save big in the process.

n “,”topic”:””,”ttag”:””,”variant”:””,”viewguid”:””,”event”:”listicle|image|1″,”correlationId”:””,”_destCat”:”https://www.bioliteenergy.com/products/firepit-plus”,”productName”:”BioLite smokeless fire pit and grill: $225″,”formatType”:”IMAGE”,”location”:”LIST”,”position”:1,”sku”:””,”dwLinkTag”:”article-body|listicle|image”,”selector”:”#article-body #listicle-e5c956af-6455-4ad2-a2fc-b4b5e9586ca7 .itemImage”}}” data-omitnoreferrer=”http://news.google.com/” href=”https://Bioreports.net/category/news/” rel=”noopener nofollow” target=”_blank”> This Bioreports-tested and approved smokeless grill and fire pit combo is a cool 20% off — down to $225 (plus free shipping). It’s the BioLite wood and charcoal burning FirePit Plus and it doubles as a hibachi grill. Or it’s an easy hibachi grill that doubles as a fire pit — it’s up to you. I tested one in the spring and found that it excelled in both roles, landing it on my list of best portable grills for 2021.

n “,”topic”:””,”ttag”:””,”variant”:””,”viewguid”:””,”event”:”listicle|image|2″,”correlationId”:””,”_destCat”:”https://www.bbqguys.com/nexgrill/deluxe-26-inch-propane-gas-grill-on-cart-with-infrared-side-burner-720-0958ae”,”productName”:”Nexgrill Deluxe 4-burner gas grill: $499″,”formatType”:”IMAGE”,”location”:”LIST”,”position”:2,”sku”:””,”dwLinkTag”:”article-body|listicle|image”,”selector”:”#article-body #listicle-66fa415c-d550-48de-a0f1-2fac78164b17 .itemImage”}}” data-omitnoreferrer=”http://news.google.com/” href=”https://Bioreports.net/category/news/” rel=”noopener nofollow” target=”_blank”> BBQGuys.com I’m a charcoal-grill man myself, but if you’re looking for a new gas grill this summer, you can put a $300 dent in the price of this big Nexgrill stainless steel grill from BBQGuys.com. A free grill cover is also included. You can save up to 60% on other BBQ items, and orders over $49 ship free.

Save up to 50% on gear at Backcountry

Save up to $1,000 on an outdoor furniture set at Outer

Save up to $100 on hammocks and blankets at Kammok

July 4 mattress deals

Maybe it’s not the hot summer nights that are keeping you from a good night’s sleep but your mattress. Ready for an upgrade? Mattress buying is easier than you might think and doesn’t require a trip to a mattress store and awkwardly conversing with a salesperson. Skip the store and buy a mattress online. You can usually find a mattress sale no matter the time of year, but they really get good during holiday weekends, including July Fourth.

Layla Save up to $200 and get two free pillows Layla Layla happens to make one of our favorite mattresses. For the Fourth of July, it’s discounting its mattresses by up to $200, plus throwing in two free Layla memory foam pillows. Free shipping and no-contact delivery is included.

Save up to $500 on a mattress from Leesa

Get $399 worth of free accessories with mattress from Nectar

Save $350 on a mattress bundle from Purple

See all July Fourth mattress deals



July 4 tech deals

Appliance sales are nearly as widespread over the Fourth of July as fireworks. You’ll find large appliances on sale at Best Buy and Samsung, and you can also save on computers and PC hardware this weekend.

n “,”topic”:””,”ttag”:””,”variant”:””,”viewguid”:””,”event”:”listicle|image|4″,”correlationId”:””,”_destCat”:”https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LR9O850″,”productName”:”Garmin Vu00edvofit Jr. activity tracker: $40″,”formatType”:”IMAGE”,”location”:”LIST”,”position”:4,”sku”:””,”dwLinkTag”:”article-body|listicle|image”,”selector”:”#article-body #listicle-5808a9d4-bb3c-4e8e-aae9-a593371bd9e3 .itemImage”}}” data-omitnoreferrer=”http://news.google.com/” href=”https://Bioreports.net/category/news/” rel=”noopener nofollow” target=”_blank”> Garmin Besides tracking activity and unlocking fun games upon completion, this Garmin connects to an app that enables parents to assign chores and dole out virtual rewards once they’re finished, and set timers for things like homework, brushing teeth and bedtime. The Vívofit Jr. has a one-year battery life and comes in three fun kid-friendly colors at this sale price.

n “,”topic”:””,”ttag”:””,”variant”:””,”viewguid”:””,”event”:”listicle|image|5″,”correlationId”:””,”_destCat”:”https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/hp-prodesk-600-g5-microtower-pc-p-9ht43uc-aba-1″,”productName”:”HP ProDesk 600 G5 Microtower PC: $1,397″,”formatType”:”IMAGE”,”location”:”LIST”,”position”:5,”sku”:””,”dwLinkTag”:”article-body|listicle|image”,”selector”:”#article-body #listicle-939120d5-b24e-4844-8315-e764d005abc3 .itemImage”}}” data-omitnoreferrer=”http://news.google.com/” href=”https://Bioreports.net/category/news/” rel=”noopener nofollow” target=”_blank”> HP This deeply discounted desktop from HP serves up tons of memory, a huge solid-state drive and Radeon RX 580 graphics to handle both work and play. It’s less than half its usual cost and features a ninth-gen Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB of storage and an older GPU that should still let you play casual games at a good clip. You’ll also find discounts on laptops, monitors and more during HP’s Fourth of July sale.

Samsung is slashing appliance prices for the Fourth of July : Save up to $1,100 on a refrigerator, up to $700 on a washer and dryer and up to $300 on a dishwasher.

: Save up to $1,100 on a refrigerator, up to $700 on a washer and dryer and up to $300 on a dishwasher. Best Buy is also celebrating our nation’s independence with an appliance sale .

July 4 kitchen deals

Did you break something this weekend? Maybe you woke up and you’re suddenly very low on supplies? There are a few remaining July 4 deals to help you deal with that.

Misen: 20% off sitewide with code JULY21

90+ Wine Cellars: 10% off site-wide with code JULY4

Fulton Fish Market: 15% off seafood with code JULY4 , plus free two-day delivery on orders over $99

July 4 video game deals

June’s E3 show gave gaming fans a lot to look forward to — and some fresh new gaming deals. Here are some of the best we’ve found for the PS4 and PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC platforms.

n “,”topic”:””,”ttag”:””,”variant”:””,”viewguid”:””,”event”:”listicle|image|6″,”correlationId”:””,”_destCat”:”https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08D5DRBXQ/”,”productName”:”Razer Kishi for Android: $67″,”formatType”:”IMAGE”,”location”:”LIST”,”position”:6,”sku”:””,”dwLinkTag”:”article-body|listicle|image”,”selector”:”#article-body #listicle-e486bd71-d77d-43f3-a21d-970aa330b10f .itemImage”}}” data-omitnoreferrer=”http://news.google.com/” href=”https://Bioreports.net/category/news/” rel=”noopener nofollow” target=”_blank”> Lori Grunin/Bioreports If you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you now have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming on a wider variety of platforms, including Android and iPhone. This streaming version of Xbox’s subscription gaming library still has plenty of kinks — you’ll need a high-speed connection, and prepare yourself for some control lag — but anyone looking to play serious games like Doom Eternal on their phone will appreciate real thumbsticks, triggers and buttons like those found on the Kishi. And now the Android version is still at its lowest price to date (a holdover from Prime Day).

Just in time for the NBA Finals, NBA 2K21 is $50 off at Amazon .



. The latest entry in the long-running Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil Village is $10 off at Amazon .



. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Golf: Super Rush are each $9 off at Best Buy , with bigger discounts on other Switch games.

, with bigger discounts on other Switch games. The Steam Summer Sale on PC games is in full swing.