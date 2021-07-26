-
Associated Press
Gymnastics team, tired of ‘sexualization,’ wears unitards
For decades, female gymnasts have worn bikini-cut leotards. In qualifying on Sunday, however, the German team instead wore unitards that stretched to their ankles, intending to push back against sexualization of women in gymnastics. The Tokyo Olympics are the first Summer Games since Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics national team doctor, was sent to prison for 176 years for sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts, including some of the sport’s greatest stars.
Reuters Videos
‘I recommend you take the vaccine’ – Donald Trump
He also spoke out against New Zealander Laurel Hubbard, who is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games after she was selected for the New Zealand team in the women’s super-heavyweight 87+kg category.Trump referred to Hubbard as ‘he’, while voicing disapproval over her inclusion in the women’s section of the Games. “Men are being allowed to compete in women’s sports, how do you like that? Think of that, how fair is that? Did you see the weightlifter? I hate to tell you this, women, but he shattered your long standing record. This guy gets up, boom boom. Like a nine year record. Sonny a nine year record, boom. Did he do it with one hand, you know? It’s so unfair.”Trump also repeated his false claim that he lost the 2020 election due to fraud.
Reuters
Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents – each other
Mykayla Skinner finally made the U.S. women’s Olympics 2020 gymnastics team after being left off the Rio 2016 squad. The 24-year-old Arizonan’s vault is good enough to land her on the podium alongside teammate Simone Biles, but she might not get the chance to try. What happens in the qualification round on Sunday will decide whether a gymnast like Skinner will walk away from the Tokyo Games with a medal or nothing at all.
-
Associated Press
Ship hunts foreign ships doing work reserved for US crews
Offshore energy service companies are out to find foreign-flagged ships hauling pipeline parts and other energy-related equipment from U.S. ports and delivering or installing them in U.S. waters. The Offshore Marine Service Association has launched a ship to gather photos and videos of ships it considers to be violating a 1920 law requiring U.S. vessels to carry cargo between U.S. locations. It will provide such evidence to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which enforces the law, and to trade publications, said Aaron Smith, president and CEO of the association.