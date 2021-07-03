Best convertible laptops to buy in 2021: Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more – XDA Developers

There was a time when you could either choose a clamshell-style laptop or go compact with a tablet. But today, you can essentially have the best of both worlds by investing in a convertible laptop. Almost every brand offers convertible notebooks, which are often called 2-in-1s. The advantage here is the display can be set to almost any angle, allowing you to get the perfect picture. You can even prop it up like a tent while streaming movies or completely flip the display and use the touchscreen for a tablet-like experience.

If you’re looking to buy one, here are some of the best convertible laptops to buy in 2021. As you’d expect, all of the Windows laptops will be eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade this holiday season.

Best overall: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

Best display: HP Spectre x360 15

Best business laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Best Chromebook: Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Best budget laptop: Lenovo Flex 5

Best ultraportable laptop: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

The Dell XPS 13 has been an all-time favorite for many. It comes with a premium aluminum finish and a compact ultraportable design. Dell has also been very consistently offering an excellent display on the ultraportable notebook. You can get all of that in a convertible form as Dell offers the XPS 13 in a 2-in-1 form factor. The latest variant now comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio panel along with the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors.

Best display: HP Spectre x360 15

HP’s Spectre x360 series is another popular and recommended option if you’re looking for a convertible laptop. The 15-inch variant is great for someone looking for a full-size laptop that also offers the ability to fold the display. The display can be configured in a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) AMOLED touch panel that can hit a peak brightness of 400 nits. In fact, HP offers OLED options on the Spectre x360 14 as well as x360 13 models, both offering a convertible design. Powering the laptop is the latest 11th-gen Intel processors with up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and an NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU.

HP Spectre x360 15 The HP Spectre x360 15 is one of the best 15-inch laptops that offers a convertible factor and is available with a bright 4K AMOLED touch display

Best business laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

The most premium ThinkPad to date, the new ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is a recommended convertible laptop for business users. Notably, it has been designed with the tablet use case in mind featuring a 13.5-inch 3:2 display with 2,256×1,504 resolution, with support for Dolby Vision HDR and 450 nit brightness. The laptop makes use of premium materials and is quite compact, weighing 2.54 pounds with a thickness of just 11.5mm. The notebook is powered by Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger Lake UP4 processors, successor to the low-powered Y-series.

Best Chromebook: Acer Chromebook Spin 713

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 has been a highly recommended Chromebook for customers looking for powerful hardware and a premium design. Acer updated the laptop this year and continues to offer a convertible design with a 13.5-inch 2K (2256 x 1504) 3:2 touchscreen display. It’s now available with the latest Intel 11th-gen processors, although Acer has only listed the Core i5 model for purchase which comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, which is pretty good for a Chromebook.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is one of the most premium Chromebooks featuring a convertible design, a 2K display and the option of an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor.

Best budget laptop: Lenovo Flex 5

If you’re looking for a convertible laptop on a budget, check out the Lenovo Flex 5. It comes with a polycarbonate design but feels pretty good for the price. The notebook can be configured with the new AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD storage, and built-in AMD graphics for less than $750. The Flex 5 comes with a 14-inch full-HD display with a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the laptop in various modes. It even comes with a fingerprint scanner for added security and seamless logging into Windows.

Lenovo Flex 5 The Flex 5 from Lenovo is a value for money convertible laptop featuring the AMD's Rzen 5 5500U processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD storage and a 14-inch full-HD display.

These are some of the best convertible laptops on the market today. The XPS 13 would be our best pick from the lot as it offers an excellent design, a great display, and a snappy performance experience. If you’re searching for a new laptop, we have a roundup of the best laptops for 2021. Also, check out our recommendations of the best 5G laptops if mobile connectivity is your priority as well as the best laptops with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.