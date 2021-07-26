best-coach-ever:-regina-daniels-praises-hubby-as-she-shows-off-impressive-tennis-skills

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, recently revealed via a post on social media how invested her husband is in her sports skills

In a video she shared via her official Instagram page she showed off her lawn tennis skills as her billionaire husband coached her

The actress tagged her hubby the best coach ever and she disclosed that she is learning and growing

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, seems to be improving on her tennis game all thanks to the best coach, her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress took to social media with a video of the moment her hubby gave her lessons on the court.

Regina Daniels hubby teaches her tennis

Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The businessman took time to explain stance and positioning to his wife who then went on to practice her serves.

Nwoko stood on one side watching as his woman played against another individual on the other side of the court.

The actress wrote:

“Hubby makes the best coach ever @princenednwoko.”

Watch the video below:

In another post, the mum of one disclosed that she was getting better at her game.

“I’m learning. I’m building. I’m growing.”

Check the post below:

Sweet reactions

Read some of the nice comments sighted on the actress’ posts below:

Rechibeeofficial:

“Love nwatiti.”

Zitaglamshair:

“Good one.”

Adebisoye_dimples:

“Love in the air.”

Haneetaa__:

“So cute.”

Gloow_ray_:

“Billionaires wife.”

Regina Daniels co-wife models her clothes

Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife, Laila Charani has a great relationship with actress and co-wife, Regina Daniels.

In a post on Instagram, Regina who had launched a clothing line showed off some of the outfits from her brand.

Amongst the models was her gorgeous co-wife, Laila, who wore two beautiful outfits, an off-shoulder floral dress and a pink velvet thigh-high open dress.

Source: .