Home SPORTS Berrettini out of Wimbledon with COVID
SPORTS

Berrettini out of Wimbledon with COVID

by News
2 views
berrettini-out-of-wimbledon-with-covid

After a positive COVID-19 test, 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the tournament.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Bilas: Why NIL has been good for college...

Perspectives from around college sports on NIL’s one-year...

Top prospects for the 2022 NHL draft, led...

‘He looked like he belonged – and he...

Rob Manfred: He doesn’t hate baseball; he wants...

HBO signs boxing champ Reis for ‘True Detective’

Angels: Bradley broke elbow trying to join brawl

Koepka: Didn’t talk LIV move until after U.S....

Sources: Hardy secures 5-year deal to coach Jazz

Sources: Freeman fires reps who led negotiations

Leave a Reply