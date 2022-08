Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s earnings slid in the second quarter as market turmoil weighed on the company’s massive stock portfolio.

The Omaha, Neb.-based company, which owns businesses ranging from insurer Geico and railroad BNSF Railway to sportswear maker Brooks Running, posted a loss of $43.8 billion, or $29,754 a class A share equivalent. That compared with a profit of $28.1 billion, or $18,488 a share, in the year-earlier period.