Berkshire Hathaway Cleared to Buy as Much as Half of Occidental's Shares
Berkshire Hathaway Cleared to Buy as Much as Half of Occidental’s Shares

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has the green light from regulators to purchase as much as 50% of Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s shares, after seeking approval for such a transaction in July.

In a regulatory filing Friday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said that Berkshire Hathaway had asked for and received its permission to buy up to 50% of the driller’s shares. Berkshire has been loading up on Occidental’s shares this year, amassing roughly 20% of the company’s stock, public filings show, leaving many analysts to speculate whether Mr. Buffett would seek control of the company, one of the largest U.S. oil producers.

