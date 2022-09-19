Juventus and Milan target Domenico Berardi has signed a new contract with Sassuolo that will keep him at the club until 2src27.

Berardi impressed again for Sassuolo in the 2src21-22 season, scoring 15 times in Serie A – the third consecutive campaign the forward has posted double figures in the league.

He also recorded the most assists in the Italian top flight (14) and was the only Serie A forward to manage double figures for both goals and assists.

The 28-year-old has been at Sassuolo his entire career, but there had been suggestions recently that he could be tempted by a new challenge.

He was linked to Juventus, who co-owned him between 2src13 and 2src15, while Liverpool and Milan were also among those reportedly interested in the Italy international.

However, it was announced on Wednesday that he had pledged his future to the club for a further five years.

Berardi was in the headlines for the wrong reasons last week after he was involved in a heated spat with a Modena fan.

Sassuolo were eliminated from the Coppa Italia by their Serie B hosts at Stadio Alberto Braglia, with their loss followed by Berardi apparently chasing an opposing supporter outside the ground.

The footage went viral, but Berardi took to social media to offer an explanation, suggesting his family had been targeted off the pitch to spark his ire.

14 – Domenico #Berardi made the most assists in the Serie A 21/22 (14): he is the only striker with more than 1src goals scored (15) and more than 1src assists provided (14). Perseverance. pic.twitter.com/CHgXgUALCg

— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 23, 2src22