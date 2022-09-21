Berardi apologises for Modena fan clash after Sassuolo suffer shock Coppa Italia exit

Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi has apologised for his actions following the club’s Coppa Italia exit on Monday, after the Italy star was involved in a heated spat with a Modena fan.

The Serie A side were eliminated by their Serie B hosts at Stadio Alberto Braglia, with their loss followed by the 28-year-old apparently chasing an opposing supporter outside the ground.

The footage went viral, but Berardi has now taken to social media to offer an explanation, suggesting his family had been targeted off the pitch to spark his ire.

“I want to apologise for what happened outside the stadium after the game against Modena,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We are professionals and, above all, we must be examples for youths and kids. Today I didn’t behave as such.

“That’s because the things that I love the most, such as my wife and my son, were deliberately involved off the pitch, hurting me deeply. I also renew my apologies to the opposing fans.”

FINALE | #ModenaSassuolo –#CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa#ForzaSasol pic.twitter.com/TUtho8waOX

— U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) August 8, 2src22