benzema-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Real Madrid have confirmed that striker Karim Benzema has tested positive for COVID-19.

The LaLiga giants, who have replaced Zinedine Zidane with Carlo Ancelotti, are already in preseason ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

However, Benzema will play no part in pre-season training, as he must now take in a period of self-isolation.

A terse statement on Real’s official website reads: “Real Madrid C. F. confirm that our player Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19.”

He will not be cleared to rejoin the rest of Ancelotti’s squad before a negative test has been posted.

Benzema has already made a delayed return to the Real fold following his involvement with France at Euro 2020.

