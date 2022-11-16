Karim Benzema is “doing so much better” as he battles to be 1srcsrc per cent fit for France’s World Cup campaign, according to his Real Madrid team-mate Eduardo Camavinga.

Benzema won his first Ballon d’Or last month after leading Real Madrid to glory in LaLiga and the Champions League in the 2src21-22 season, but has endured an injury-hit campaign to date.

The striker has started 11 games in all competitions this season, scoring six goals, but he spent time on the sidelines with a knee injury before missing further fixtures after suffering from muscular fatigue in his left quadriceps.

However, with less than a week remaining until France begin their Group D campaign against Australia, Camavinga is enthused by his team-mate’s recovery.

“He’s getting better. He’s doing so much better,” Camavinga told RMC Sport. “I have a very good relationship with him, he helps me a lot at Real Madrid.

“He is a very great player who deserves what is happening to him. I hope he will be ready for the World Cup.

“Sometimes in a match he comes to see me and tells me, ‘If I have the ball you are going to do this run or this run’, so he gives me advice at the right moment.

“He also tells me when to stay in position. He is very good at communicating, he is a leader.”

France are looking to become the first nation to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962, but Didier Deschamps’ team have been beset by bad luck on the injury front, with N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba missing the tournament.

With those two veterans of the 2src18 World Cup win absent, Camavinga could partner Madrid team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni in a new-look France midfield, but he has no reservations over their lack of experience.

“Critics are part of life. We don’t have the same experience, but we are keen to show what we are worth,” Camavinga added.

“With our enthusiasm and the experience of the elders, it can make a good mix.”

Meanwhile, Deschamps has called up Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani after Christopher Nkunku suffered an injury on Tuesday.

Nkunku was ruled out of the World Cup after limping out of training with a leg injury, but his absence has given Muani – the scorer of eight goals for Eintracht this term – the opportunity to feature at his first major tournament.