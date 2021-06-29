Home News Africa Benue demolishes suspected kidnapper’s buildings, police arrest wife – bioreports
Benue demolishes suspected kidnapper’s buildings, police arrest wife – bioreports

The demolished building

The demolished building. Source: Akume Raphael’s Facebook page

The Benue State Government on Monday demolished two buildings allegedly belonging to “the most wanted bandit and kidnapper,” Cephas Shekere, aka Azonto, at  separate locations in Makurdi, the state capital.

The demolition followed the enforcement of the law on anti kidnapping which prescribed among others, demolition of any property used as kidnappers den and haven for other violent crime activities in the state.

The police had arrested two members of the gang, who were accused of terrorising the people of Sankera, comprising Logo, Ukum and Katsina Ala local government areas .

The two suspects arrested were the wife of Aondofa, and Steven Tor-Ikyo, suspected to be gun runner.

About 30 rounds of AK-47 ammunition were said to have been from the suspects.

The two suspects were said to have led the police to the property that was demolished.

CSP Justin Gberindyer, who lead the arrest team said,  “The suspects owned up to their crime and confessed to be working for the most wanted criminal, Azonto.

The leader of Operation Zenda also said Tor-Ikyo was helping Azonto to buy properties in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Lagos and Makurdi.

“Two of Azonto’s property which he helped to build were identified and located within the Federal Housing Estate, in Makurdi.

“The two properties have now been demolished by the Benue State Government following zero tolerance for kidnapping, banditry and other acts of terrorism,”  Gberindyer said.

