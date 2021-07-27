benue-communal-clash:-ortom-urges-traditional-rulers-to-fish-out-criminal-elements

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has charged traditional leaders and youths in Bonta and Ukpute communities of Konshisha and Oju Local Government areas have been asked to fish out the criminals among them to pave the way for peace in the areas.

bioreports recalls that the two communities of Bonta and Ukpute communities of Konshisha and Oju LG areas of the state have been in hostility for more than one year following boundary dispute.

The crisis has claimed lives of many residents of the communities as several houses were also burnt down recently.

Governor Samuel Ortom gave the charge on Tuesday while briefing newsmen at the end of a special security meeting with stakeholders from the two local governments.

The Governor who read the communique at the end of the meeting, condemned criminality among youths of both communities and called for immediate cessation of hostilities to allow for peaceful demarcation of the boundary.

Governor Ortom directed that the road from Konshisha to Oju which had been closed as a result of the crisis be opened to commuters while the two councils should work towards establishing a joint police post to serve both Bonta and Ukpute.

In another development, the Benue State Government on Tuesday, donated six hilux Vans to the state’s security patrol outfit known as Operation Zenda.

Making the presentation on behalf of Governor Samuel Ortom, Special Adviser to the governor on Security, Retired Colonel Paul Hemba said the vehicles were meant to enhance the smooth operation of the security patrol outfit.

The Commander, Operation Zenda, Justin Gberdyer who received the vehicles on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, thanked the state government for the gesture and assured that the vehicles would be used judiciously.

Insecurity: Ortom vows to restore peace in warring Oju, Konshisha communities