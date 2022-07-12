benue-2023:-sdp-joins-forces-with-labour-party

Ahead of the governorship election in Benue State, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, may have to buckle up as the Social Democratic Party goes into an alliance with the Labour Party.

State Chairman of SDP, John Enemari disclosed the development while speaking with journalists in Makurdi, the state capital, on Monday.

According to the Chairman, the leadership of the party has directed its members in the 2023 local government and the 276 electoral wards in the state to work with the Labour Party.

The SDP chairman lamented that the crisis at the national level of his party has destabilised it in all the states of the federation, which he said, led to factions in the party.

He said the Labour Party governorship flag bearer in the state, Heman Hembe is a young man who is can be trusted to govern the state.

“The man that is coming is a young man that has done very well in his constituency. This is his fourth time at the National Assembly, House of Representatives; once you mention his name, they will tell you they know him.

“My people are calling me, ‘Chairman, where do you want us to go?’ I said, ‘Look, wait, I met with him and we spoke, so my people we are going to work with him’ (Herman Hembe).

“In a party, if you don’t win election, what do you do? Now they are in court. Let them continue. Benue is not a revenue-yielding state for them. We must work with those with integrity to deliver the state,” Enemari said.