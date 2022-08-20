benue-2023:-onjeh-reacts-as-apc-finally-gets-deputy-governorship-candidate

The All Progressives Congress, APC, senatorial candidate for Benue South in the 2023 election, Comrade Dandateiel Onjeh, has congratulated Dr. Sam Ode, on his emergence as the party’s 2023 deputy governorship candidate for Benue State.

In a statement he personally signed on Saturday, Onjeh also congratulated all the party’s other personable contenders for the position of deputy governorship candidate in the state, saying it was time for the genuine stakeholders to forge unity and heal the wounds of the past towards ultimately ensuring the victory of the party in the 2023 polls.

bioreports reports that there had been controversy on the choice of the deputy governor as some of the party’s stakeholders failed to conclude on a person fit for the job.

However, reports recently emerged that the party has settled for Sam Odeh as Rev. Fr. Hyacinth, Alia’s running mate.

Reacting, Onjeh revealed that he had deliberately refrained from interfering with the selection process because besides holding the view that it was the sole prerogative of the principal candidate, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to select his running mate, all the aspirants for the position were eminently qualified.

The APC 2023 senatorial candidate for Benue South encouraged all the other aspirants who lost out in the race for the slot to still keep faith with the party, noting that the more the party stakeholders remained united, the stronger they shall be and the brighter their chances of winning the Benue governorship race in 2023.