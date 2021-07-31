Benjamin Sawyerr appointed spokesperson of DHQ – TheCable

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has appointed Benjamin Sawyerr as its new spokesperson.

Sawyerr, a major-general, took over from Wap Maigida, an air commodore with the Nigerian air force.

Maigida had been acting following the appointment of Onyema Nwachukwu as army public relations officer in June.

Sawyerr who assumed office on Friday called on the media to support the military to achieve its mandate of defending the country.

He said the new assignment was a clarion call for him to contribute his quota towards the realisation of the leadership focus of Lucky Irabor, the chief of defence staff.

He said the objective of the defence chief was “to foster a professional armed forces capable of effectively meeting its constitutional imperatives”.

The DHQ spokesperson said his responsibilities were to project the Nigerian armed forces in good light, galvanise the support of the media and the citizens for all military engagements.

He said the military, in synergy with other security agencies, had continued to work round the clock to surmount the nation’s numerous security challenges.

“These ugly developments, which have continued to affect the peaceful co-existence of the citizens of our dear country, would in no distant time be a thing of the past,” he said.

Until his appointment, Sawyerr was the commandant of the Nigerian Army Armoury School, Bauchi.