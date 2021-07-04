Home SPORTS Bengals’ home field advantage in Madden 22 is funny and just what team needs
Bengals' home field advantage in Madden 22 is funny and just what team needs

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Every NFL team has a unique home-field advantage in this year’s “Madden NFL 22” from EA Sports, with the Cincinnati Bengals getting a funny one that the team should actually use in real life.

EA Sports revealed the advantages for each team, with Cincinnati getting the following: “Cincinnati Bengals – Who Dey: no huddle results in reduced clock runoff.”

It’s actually a big deal considering the Bengals project to be one of the favorites for online play this year in Madden after the addition of Ja’Marr Chase.

This advantage means more time at the line of scrimmage to make adjustments after prompting for a no-huddle in Madden. Granted, clock runoff can just be adjusted in the menus, but it’s still pretty notable.

And the no-huddle is probably something the Bengals should use quite a bit more in 2021 with Burrow back in the fold anyway, so kudos to Madden for giving the team something relevant with this new feature.

