bengal-cm-mamata-banerjee-meets-pm-modi-in-delhi

NEW DELHI: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her 4-day visit to the national capital.

During the meeting, Mamata is expected to discuss multiple issues, including GST dues for her state.

The Trinamool

Congress

chief is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Mamata will also be attending a Niti Ayog meeting on August 7.

Prime Minister

Modi

will chair a Niti Aayog governing council meeting, where issues related to agriculture, health and economy would be discussed. The council meets regularly. Its first meeting was held on February 8, 2015.

Banerjee had given the council’s last year’s meeting a miss. She is expected to raise the concerns of non-payment of GST dues and federalism issues at this year’s meeting.

