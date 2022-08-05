Home WORLD NEWS Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi in Delhi
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi in Delhi

by News
6 views
bengal-cm-mamata-banerjee-meets-pm-modi-in-delhi

NEW DELHI: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her 4-day visit to the national capital.

During the meeting, Mamata is expected to discuss multiple issues, including GST dues for her state.

The Trinamool

Congress

chief is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Mamata will also be attending a Niti Ayog meeting on August 7.

Prime Minister

Modi

will chair a Niti Aayog governing council meeting, where issues related to agriculture, health and economy would be discussed. The council meets regularly. Its first meeting was held on February 8, 2015.

Banerjee had given the council’s last year’s meeting a miss. She is expected to raise the concerns of non-payment of GST dues and federalism issues at this year’s meeting.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Austrian scientists race to reveal melting glaciers’ secrets

How to avoid getting heat exhaustion in Austria’s...

‘Russian nuclear terror’: Ukraine atomic plant attacked again

NITI meet: PM Modi urges states to focus...

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were dancing as if...

Jagdeep Dhankhar meets outgoing VP Naidu

PM-led Niti meet today on strengthening NEP

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 165

Photos: Children killed as Israel bombards Gaza

UN special rapporteur says Israeli strikes on Gaza...

Leave a Reply